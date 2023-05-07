Paul Kimmage meets Séamus Power: 'It didn’t register until the coffin went into the ground, that’s when it hit me’

From his childhood in Waterford to his home in Vegas, there is nothing conventional about the Irish golfer

Séamus Power: ‘I saw a picture and said to my dad, “Who’s that?” He said, “What do you mean?” It was my mum before she got sick. Picture by Warren Little / Getty — © Getty Images

Paul Kimmage Today at 03:30