Paul Kimmage meets Séamus Power: 'It didn’t register until the coffin went into the ground, that’s when it hit me’
From his childhood in Waterford to his home in Vegas, there is nothing conventional about the Irish golfer
Paul Kimmage
For some time now, six years to be precise, I’ve stood back from Séamus Power and struggled to join his dots. It started at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2017 and a conversation with Pádraig Harrington, six months after he’d played with Power at the Rio Olympics.