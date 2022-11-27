| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Kimmage meets Rory McIlroy: Catching Covid with Tiger Woods in Adare – and fighting back to world number one

In the first of a two-part interview, Rory McIlroy opens up to Paul Kimmage about the last three years

'Everyone says you're the most talented golfer in the world. Why don't you start acting lke it?' Picture by Matthew Harris Expand
Rory McIlroy with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Georgia Hall of England on the 18th bridge during the Celebration of Champions Challengeahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews on July 11, 2022. Picture by Getty Images Expand
I rang Tiger. 'I'm not feeling so good here' Expand
Rory McIlroy Expand
'My first sense of Covid was the report about those cruise ships parked in the Pacific Ocean outside of San Francisco'. Picture by Gregory Shamus Expand
Rory McIlroy with wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppyduring the Par Three contest before the 2022 Masters at Augusta National. Picture by Jamie Squire Expand
'I basically didn&rsquo;t have the balls to ring Michael and say, &ldquo;Look, this is what I&rsquo;m doing.&rdquo; Picture by Ross Kinnaird Expand
The parents of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Rosie and Gerry watch on the first green during Day Three of The 149th Open at Royal St George&rsquo;s Golf Club on July 17, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Expand
'The one thing my dad does better than I do is small talk' Expand
'You&rsquo;re Rory McIlroy. You&rsquo;re one of the greatest players of all time' Expand

Close

'Everyone says you're the most talented golfer in the world. Why don't you start acting lke it?' Picture by Matthew Harris

'Everyone says you're the most talented golfer in the world. Why don't you start acting lke it?' Picture by Matthew Harris

Rory McIlroy with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Georgia Hall of England on the 18th bridge during the Celebration of Champions Challengeahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews on July 11, 2022. Picture by Getty Images

Rory McIlroy with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Georgia Hall of England on the 18th bridge during the Celebration of Champions Challengeahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews on July 11, 2022. Picture by Getty Images

I rang Tiger. 'I'm not feeling so good here'

I rang Tiger. 'I'm not feeling so good here'

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

'My first sense of Covid was the report about those cruise ships parked in the Pacific Ocean outside of San Francisco'. Picture by Gregory Shamus

'My first sense of Covid was the report about those cruise ships parked in the Pacific Ocean outside of San Francisco'. Picture by Gregory Shamus

Rory McIlroy with wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppyduring the Par Three contest before the 2022 Masters at Augusta National. Picture by Jamie Squire

Rory McIlroy with wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppyduring the Par Three contest before the 2022 Masters at Augusta National. Picture by Jamie Squire

'I basically didn&rsquo;t have the balls to ring Michael and say, &ldquo;Look, this is what I&rsquo;m doing.&rdquo; Picture by Ross Kinnaird

'I basically didn’t have the balls to ring Michael and say, “Look, this is what I’m doing.” Picture by Ross Kinnaird

The parents of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Rosie and Gerry watch on the first green during Day Three of The 149th Open at Royal St George&rsquo;s Golf Club on July 17, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The parents of Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Rosie and Gerry watch on the first green during Day Three of The 149th Open at Royal St George’s Golf Club on July 17, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

'The one thing my dad does better than I do is small talk'

'The one thing my dad does better than I do is small talk'

'You&rsquo;re Rory McIlroy. You&rsquo;re one of the greatest players of all time'

'You’re Rory McIlroy. You’re one of the greatest players of all time'

/

'Everyone says you're the most talented golfer in the world. Why don't you start acting lke it?' Picture by Matthew Harris

Paul Kimmage Twitter

We’re sitting in a room of his splendid home in Jupiter, Florida. Three hours have passed since we settled into our chairs and we’ve reached the first round of the 2022 Masters.

So, I open with a 73,” he says. “Is that correct?”

Top Videos

Privacy