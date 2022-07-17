Paul Kimmage meets Brandel Chamblee: His love for colleague Paul McGinley, an apology to Tiger Woods and the heartache of a lost baby

He remembers the first time. It was the second Sunday in October of 2015 and Paul McGinley had been invited by the Golf Channel to join a panel of analysts in Florida for the week of the Presidents Cup. It was his first year in TV and he was still finding his feet, but he had always been a good talker and a natural analyst.

They sat facing the cameras from left-to-right: Rich Lerner, the lead host; Brandel Chamblee, the lead analyst; David Duval, the 2001 Open Champion and former World number one; and McGinley, the 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain.

“Molly Solomon, the executive producer, had brought me in,” says McGinley. “My name was bigger in America because of the Ryder Cup and she wanted my perspective that week on the Presidents Cup.

“I’d known Duval from being on Tour,” he says, “and had met Brandel and Rich a couple of times. So I was comfortable, it was going well, and then Brandel went off on one about Tiger and Phil. ‘Tiger didn’t deserve to be a Ryder Cup captain ... Phil had corrupted the team at Gleneagles from the inside out.’ And he said it with this ... force. This … energy. I remember sitting there thinking, ‘Wow! Where do I go with this?’ There were headlines about it for days.”

Brandel Chamblee is a force of nature. He spent 15 years playing the game and we didn’t want to know him. He has spent 19 years talking about the game and we can’t get enough of him.

The Wall Street Journal: “The relationship between professional golfers and most television broadcasters is as warm as the sport is genteel. Announcers speak in hushed tones, often describing players in reverential terms. Networks promote the players, whose exploits fuel network profits, and everyone goes home happy. Then there is Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel analyst who has become the game’s resident contrarian.”

The Irish Times: “Chamblee is the rarest of things in the cosiest of sports: somebody willing to ruffle feathers, an entertaining tendency that inevitably causes controversy. Some, including John Feinstein, regard him as the most astute voice on American television.”

The New York Times: “On the set, Chamblee does not appear easily flustered. He has a statistic for every situation and an artist’s way with words. Mike McCarley, the Golf Channel’s president said: ‘He’s able to paint these word pictures that just make you think. His Texas homespun slang is what makes it interesting. But what he’s saying at his heart is smart and very well thought out.’”

Golfweek: “Whether he’s working in the studio or the 18th tower, Chamblee’s take on issues is always worth hearing. Thoughtful, provocative and persuasive. He’s ‘The Natural.’”

Chamblee was in St Andrews for the Open. On Monday, we joined him in the tower overlooking the 18th fairway for Live From the brilliant two-hour show with McGinley and Lerner that has earned rave reviews. And on Tuesday we met for coffee at a splendid table in Rusacks St Andrews hotel.

1. What’s in a name?

If the course played tougher than usual, Brandel Chamblee didn’t notice, as this was his first Masters. The highlight of his day came at number 13 where his second shot stopped four feet from the pin, setting up an eagle. Chamblee was the first Masters rookie to take a piece of the lead since Tom Lehman in 1993.

Masters report

April 9, 1999

Paul Kimmage: Brandel Chamblee is an unusual name?

Brandel Chamblee: It is, and there’s still a bit of debate in my family about where my name came from. I have an older sister named Beth, and another older sister named Becky, and an older brother named Bill, and then I came along and they wanted another ‘B’. I have an uncle named Randall, and my mom and dad still dispute this, but my mom is adamant — and she has a better memory — that they put a ‘B’ in front of Randall and ... Brandel. I also have two younger siblings, Brent and Brenda, so everybody has a normal name but me.

PK: And all Bs?

BC: Yeah.

PK: And you did the same with your kids?

BC: Yeah, my ex-wife was enamoured with the idea of making them all Bs. We burdened our oldest son with Brandel, then there was Braeden, who passed away, Brennen and Bergen. It was kind of a thing in my family, I mean my oldest sister has three kids — Taylor, Trent and Travis.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: Yeah.

PK: Tell me about your parents?

BC: They’re fabulous parents. My dad went to Texas Tech, got out of college and went into the army, the Korean war. And then he got out of the Korean war and started making money as a salesman, and then a home improvement business. He was gone in the morning, typically, when I’d wake-up and he’d get home at about ten o’clock at night. Every day. That’s what he did. We’d see him on Saturdays and Sundays — he always cooked steaks on Sundays — but what I remember most about him is that he’s a terrific debater. He would invite everybody in the neighbourhood over and just debate until the cows came home.

PK: Debate what?

BC: It didn’t matter — politics, religion, social injustice — he would find something you didn’t agree with and would test how weak your argument was, and see if he could get you to break, or get angry. So you couldn’t get angry. He’d win if you got angry. And he never got angry. He’d just giggle and laugh and have the best time.

PK: You obviously inherited his skill for debating. Are any of your siblings like that?

BC: My older brother, Bill, is the greatest man I know. He’s got his own law firm in Dallas and he defends doctors mostly in malpractice suits — an admirable part of the law. He could make ten times more money if he decided to go to the other side but above all, my brother hates liars. And he loves exposing liars. And he’s exposed some quite famous liars in his career. I have never watched him in court, which is ridiculous, but people tell me that to watch Bill in court is like watching an Academy Award-winning movie.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: He’s unbelievable. My dad had to build him an extra addition on his house that was soundproof, because if a butterfly landed ten feet from him he’d go nuts. He’s got to have complete silence to prepare, and he spends weeks and weeks preparing. My younger sister is also a lawyer, and she’s combative, you’d never want to argue with her. And my middle sister, Becky, is combative, but in a sweet way.

PK: What about your mother?

BC: My mom is a soft-hearted, sweet and very religious kind of woman. My dad is an atheist but he didn’t want to win that argument. He was like, ‘I’m not going to debate your mother, because there is no winning that one.’ So we went to church. Everybody where I grew up was really religious.

PK: That was St Louis?

BC: Well I was born in St Louis, but by 1970 we had worked our way down to Irving, Texas — the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was a great decade to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. They were in the Super Bowl almost all the time and had tremendous figures both athletically and from a character standpoint. I wanted to be a professional football player. I was a good athlete, very fast, and I could outrun everybody. I was also riding horses and wanted to be in the rodeo. So it was, ‘Am I going to play football or be in the rodeo?’ But those are typical Texas things to do.

PK: How did you discover golf?

BC: I had a friend who was quite a good golfer and he invited me out to play golf one day, and I came home and was like, “I really like that.” At that point I had quit running track. I was always small but when you’re nine or ten size didn’t matter, but I was soon running against people a foot taller than me and I couldn’t compete. I remember my dad putting his arm around me: “We need to find a new sport for you son.” So golf came along at the perfect time.

PK: What was it about it?

BC: Well, the solitude of it. I could sit there on the range and work out the problems. And I was a good athlete. I could go to the fair and win all the stuffed animals. I could put my hands anywhere. I could imitate people. I could hit shots, so I got very good, very quickly. I got a golf scholarship to the University of Texas and we were the number one team in the nation. I was a first team All-American, and the first or second best amateur in the country.

PK: You turned pro in 1985.

BC: That’s right, and missed Q-School that year — the first time I had failed. It’s funny, but I never hit the ball as well as I did in college when I played golf for a living. I started working with teachers and was trying to play the game with a method that was nowhere near as good as the method I was using in college.

PK: How did you play in the Open in 1987?

BC: Well ’87 was sort of a transition year for me. I’d played a lot of mini tours in '85 and '86, and played quite good, and then I’d go to Q-School and get washed out. So in ’87 I thought, ‘I’m going to do this differently. I’m going to try to Monday qualify in Tour events.’ So I flew to Hawaii and made it; I flew to Vegas and made it; I flew to Phoenix and made it. I qualified for the US Open at Olympic and then flew to Scotland, got a little rental car and went to some little course — it might have been Longniddry — and qualified for the Open Championship at Muirfield.

PK: Where you made the cut.

BC: I needed a par on the 18th to make the cut. I hit a two iron to ten feet and made the putt down the hill for a great birdie, and to this day, when people ask about my best shot ever, it’s probably that one. It meant the most to me at the time. I was staying at this old bed and breakfast and a lovely Scottish woman with blue hair would make eggs every morning. She didn’t know much about golf but she was watching it on TV and knew I made the cut.

PK: A year later you make it to the PGA Tour and it’s ten years before you win.

BC: (laughs): That’s right.

PK: Here’s a quote — “The greatest golfers tend to forget failures because festering failures give birth to doubt, and doubt kills confidence. Me, I enjoyed my failures instead of repressing them. I found the humour in them, which is one of the reasons among many that I was not great.” That’s from a column you wrote later.

BC: Yeah, you spend your whole life thinking ‘I’m going to be the best. I’m playing to be the best,’ and at every stage of the game you are succeeding, but when you actually get on stage with the absolute best in the world it’s like ... I would sit around thinking, ‘I’m not as good as Greg Norman. He hits the ball further and higher than me ... I can’t hit the ball like Davis Love ... I can’t hit the ball like John Daly ... I can’t hit the ball like Jack Nicklaus ... I just can’t.’ But I was living a great life. A fabulous life. I was playing golf for a living and I was good at it, and four or five or six times a year I would be in the hunt and have a chance to win.

PK: And when you finally do win?

BC: It was just the most beautiful, quiet, calm, validation of the 20 or 30 years of hard work that had put me there. I remember thinking when I made the putt: ‘It’s over. I won.’ And it was just beautiful. I didn’t run or yell or jump; I smiled and hugged my caddie and it was beautiful. That night I bought a bottle of Champagne and I sat out at the beach and I just felt ... peaceful. I was 36 years old by then, so it wasn’t like I was young.

PK: The win gets you a spot at the Masters in ’99.

BC: Yeah.

PK: You’re tied for the lead after the first round.

BC: Yeah.

PK: What would Brandel Chamblee the analyst, have made of Brandel Chamblee the player, that night on Live From The Masters?

BC: I would have looked at all the numbers and said, “It’s a nice, typical first round story of a Major championship, but there’s nothing he’s done historically that says this position is going to hold up. There’s nothing he’s done statistically that says this is going to hold up.” But I doubt I would have been the story that night. We would talk about it, but I wouldn’t be the story.

PK: You finished 18th at Augusta and tied with Tiger Woods.

BC: (laughs) Yeah, and it’s not true now but for a very long time I was the only person who had played in a Masters with Tiger Woods who Tiger had never beaten.

PK: (laughs)

BC: So that was ‘99, but by 2000 Tiger was a different player. I played in the US Open when he won by 15 and remember hitting balls on the range with a friend, Jack Harden, who was watching me. I’d had a couple of top 10s that year and was probably getting myself all puffed up thinking I could win and Jack goes, “Pro — he always called me Pro — if you don’t stop what you’re doing right now and watch this guy behind you you’re going to miss the greatest show you will ever see.” And sure enough, I turned around and watched Tiger hitting balls and was spellbound by it.

PK: Three years later, you’re sitting on your porch in Scottsdale with a cigar and a glass of whisky pondering the meaning of life.

BC: (laughs)

PK: What happened?

BC: I guess a lot of things, you know. My wife at the time, Karen ... We had lost a child ...

PK: Yes, I was wondering about the impact of that.

BC: I’d say it broke up our marriage. It was depressing. Awful. The doctors had told us there would be risks along those lines — she was a very high-risk pregnancy candidate — but had convinced me that we could do it, and then ... She almost died, and then the baby died and she was in hospital for the better part of a year. I was trying to raise our son and play the Tour and somewhere in there I lost the zeal [for the game] and didn’t burn for it anymore. I didn’t quit because I was playing bad; I didn’t quit because I was injured; I quit because I just wanted to go do something different in my life.

PK: But you ended up doing something that isn’t different at all. It’s still golf.

BC: It is, but it’s not as consuming. When I played golf for a living I never, ever stopped thinking about it. I practised all day, and then I came home and thought about golf until I went to bed.



Read More

2. Taking the lead

Chamblee was a solid tour player, who won once in his PGA Tour career — at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open. He got his degree from Texas in speech communications and has used his ability to communicate, along with a remarkable work ethic, to become the star on Golf Channel since going to work there in 2003. Because he’s never afraid to express an opinion, Chamblee isn’t popular among the current players, most of whom believe that former players should never be critical of current players.

John Feinstein

‘The First Major’

PK: Talk to me about your transition to the media.

BC: Well, it’s funny, TV executives are always on the look out for anybody that can do the job, and if you’re not playing well they think, ‘Maybe we can attract this guy.’ In 2002, a producer by the name of Jack Graham was after me to do commentary for ABC. I decided to do it but still play golf and I wasn’t very good at either of them. I thought I was being hired to be an analyst, but they wanted a hole announcer which was a completely different skill set.

PK: What was your first tournament?

BC: A team event on the PGA Tour Champions, the Legends of Golf, in Savannah, Georgia. Jim Berrigan, a great friend of mine who was in the TV business, came out to watch me that week, and we were sitting at dinner with the producer and he says, “Brandel is way better than your lead analyst. Why do you not have Brandel?” And I was so mad at him: “How could you say that?”

PK: You were mad at him?

BC: Yeah, for saying it in front of my producer. This guy had hired me.

PK: But it was pretty flattering.

BC: Yeah, but it wasn’t particularly tactful, and it caused an awkward night. I mean, the producer was best friends with the analyst he was talking about.

PK: Who was the analyst?

BC: Curtis Strange. I was so mad at my friend because I didn’t think it was true and it was awkward. But that whole first year on TV was awkward for me and I didn’t enjoy it. It’s my nature to analyse things and hole announcing is not really about that. As it turned out, ABC lost their golf [contract with the PGA Tour] and I ended up going to the Golf Channel and became a lead analyst.

PK: How long did it take to you to hit your stride?

BC: I remember it almost to the moment, Masters week in 2007. I had done some things where people wrote nasty things about me, and I had done some things where people wrote nice things about me, and it was always nasty or nice. And somewhere in there I remember thinking, ‘I don’t care what people write about me, all I care is about getting it right.’ And I went on the air and just let it rip ...

PK: About?

BC: Well, just about shots and holes and players.

PK: So generally?

BC: Yeah, I wasn’t going to worry any more about what people thought about what I had to say; I wasn’t going to worry about what a player thought, or what Tiger thought, or ...

PK: That suggests that initially you did worry about it?

BC: Well, when you start out in the business you’re not very good first of all; you don’t know what you want to do and you have everybody telling you how to do it: ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that. Don’t say this. Don’t say that.’ And you go on air and think about all these things until you finally find a comfort level when you’re relaxed and look good and (laughs) can do all the things they didn’t like.

PK: Who was the first golfer you upset?

BC: Gosh, I don’t know. I’ve never thought about it.

PK: It doesn’t stand out?

BC: I started at the Golf Channel in 2004. Tiger Woods was going through a swing change then so I’m sure it was Tiger, because I would have been asked about his golf swing, and would have said something along the lines of, “This is the craziest thing in the history of sport. This is like Michael Jordan coming out and changing the way he plays basketball.”

PK: Do you remember your first bad review?

BC: Oh yeah, absolutely — the Open Championship in 2003. I was on the call when Thomas Bjorn hit it in the bunker [on 16] but this was about something I’d said earlier when he had a putt for par. I had done as much research as I could on Bjorn and had found a quote somewhere, something metaphysical, and had wedged it in to the commentary. And the next week, whoever was paid to write about the TV coverage, wrote that I sounded completely scripted and quoted word-for-word what I’d said. And I remember thinking, ‘God! That’s great analysis on his part.’ Because he’d nailed it. I was guilty as charged.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: And I’m not saying it felt good but it helped. I thought, ‘You’ve got to figure out a way to do it differently.’

PK: Because criticism is how you learn?

BC: Hell, yeah. It was spot on.

PK: And you did learn.

BC: Well, one of the criticisms of me is that I don’t go to the range, and that I don’t talk to the players. Well, I do go to the range, but I try very hard not to talk to the players. And I try very hard not to talk to their coaches.

PK: Why?

BC: Because there’s a chance I’m going to like them, or that I’m not going to like them, and that when I go on the air I’m going to be conflicted about what I want to say about them. I want to be able to say wonderful things about people I can’t stand, and critical things about people I absolutely love, and that’s hard to do when you actually know you can’t stand somebody, or know you really love them.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: I want to be objective. I want to be authentic. I want to be real. I want to find the truth. I am absolutely not disparaging the need to go down and talk to the players — we need that voice, but that voice is well represented. Everybody talks to the players.

PK: It’s a well-trodden path.

BC: Yeah, and a much more comfortable path to go down.

PK: You’ve upset Tiger more than once over the years. I’m thinking about the penalty he incurred at the BMW Championship in 2013, and a column you wrote afterwards suggesting he had been “a little cavalier with the rules.”

BC: The PGA Tour released a video of the ball moving as he was moving an object around it. Why would they do that? Beats me. I was on the set when the video was released and the host that I was working with, Kelly Tilghman, said, “This is dubious.” I said, “No, it’s not dubious. It’s duplicitous.” That’s the way I saw it. So I wrote a column about it and it got me in a lot of trouble [he resigned from Golf magazine] and ultimately I apologised. And the reason I apologised is because ... the video shows him moving objects around the golf ball, the ball moves, and then he stops moving the objects. So, this is what was made clear to me ...

PK: This is what was made clear to you?

BC: Yes.

PK: (Laughs) By some high-powered lawyers perhaps?

BC: No (laughs), it was somebody who was arguing the other side of it. They’re sitting down with me and I’m saying, “I absolutely know what happened here.” And they’re saying, “Well, can you absolutely tell me where his eyes were looking?” And I say, “Well, yeah.” And they’re saying, “No you can’t. You don’t see them. They’re not in the video. You don’t know where he was looking. You don’t know if he saw the ball move or not.” So I said, “Fair point. I never thought of it that way when I wrote the column.” So, I went on air and apologised.

PK: Was it a difficult period?

BC: Yeah, it was a difficult period but, you know, I’ve got a wonderful family, and I talked to my older brother who has a great legal mind and he’s like, “I think you need to go eat a little shit here! Don’t eat a lot of shit but go eat a little shit.” So I did.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: Anyhow, if Tiger Woods came up to me and wanted to talk [about it] I’d say: “(1) I’ve had your job. I understand your job. You’ve never had my job. You do not understand my job. (2) My job is not unlike your job in that you don’t always get it right, you’ve just got a minute, or an instant, to get it right. And sometimes you make mistakes and say things you wish you hadn’t said. I certainly wasn’t trying to make a mistake. I certainly don’t want to be wrong. I’m trying to be right.” But once the words are out there it’s very hard to take them back, and I’ve learned that the hard way.

3. The Strongest Voice in the Game

Shortly after Brandel Chamblee noted on Golf Channel’s ‘Live From the US Open’ show that Phil Mickelson had taken “a flamethrower to the very PGA Tour that provided a great stage for you to amass unimaginable wealth,” it became abundantly clear Chamblee had his very own flamethrower in the form of his carefully crafted words. He aimed it at Mickelson and other supporters of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Chamblee has never been shy to share his opinion, but he arguably has been at his most outspoken in addressing the raging war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Just last week, Chamblee said the debut of LIV Golf near London made him “want to puke.”

Golfweek

June 14, 2022

PK: You’re known as a man who likes statistics so I’ve dug out a few: You played in three Opens during your career.

BC: Yeah, ’87, ’95 and 2001, which was the last Major I played in.

PK: That was at Lytham.

BC: Yes it was.

PK: You shot 79, 69, 74, 76 and finished tied 62th.

BC: Yeah.

PK: Paul McGinley finished tied 54th that week.

BC: Is that right?

PK: It was the only time you guys played in the same Major.

BC: Is that right?

PK: I asked him what he remembers of you as a player and he said you were the only guy in the locker room who read The Wall Street Journal.

BC: (Laughs)

PK: What do you remember of him?

BC: I can’t say that I was particularly familiar with his game because he played mostly in Europe, and I didn’t see him except in the Ryder Cups, but he struck me as ... well, as the person he is, gritty but lovable. The qualities that I admire in him — at least in my view — are the best qualities a human being can have. Brad Faxon is the same. They’re both socially aware. They both want to help people: “Where are you going ... I know somebody there ... I’ll reach out ... I’ll get you tickets.” Paul makes me want to be a better person.

PK: (laughs)

BC: What he did at the Ryder Cup was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in golf — and it’s not just because he won. He was brilliant that week, and he did it all with class. I can see why, having spent the time around him that I have, that he was chosen [as captain]. He’s a leader. Terrific. When I first worked with him, and he started talking about golf, I thought, ‘Those words sound like I could have said them.’ He comes at golf the same way I come at it. He’s passionate, a grinder. He reminds me very much of myself.

PK: It was a year after that Ryder Cup that you first shared a platform on the Golf Channel. He said he’d never seen anything like it. You were ripping into Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

BC: Well, part of it — and this is a difficult thing for Paul — is that he’s on the [European Tour] board, so he has to deal with the players. But he’ll navigate that. He’ll be fine.

PK: Talk to me about Phil. You’re still ripping into him?

BC: Phil came on Tour in 1992, right when I was playing, so I played a fair bit of golf with Phil. We lived in Scottsdale, and it’s not like we were buddies, but I saw him. I listened to him. I heard him. I know who he is. I remember once him getting his pilot’s licence. He had a new jet and asked us — the local PGA Tour pros — if we wanted to go to Vegas with him. We were on the range hitting balls and everybody was like, “Yeah, that sounds great.” And I was like, “I’ll meet y’all there.” I said to him: “Phil, my pilot is not going to hit flop shots. He’s going to hit little bump-and-runs and hit three woods and find fairways. And he’s going to be an accountant.” And he looked at me, weird. I said, “You’re going to crash because you’re crazy.” And a little while later — because the Scottsdale airport is right by all the golf courses — he flies the jet right over the range. I think he had to quit flying shortly after that for life insurance reasons, but I was around him enough to know who he was. And we all make judgements that are right or wrong but ... (David Feherty stops by the table for a moment and interrupts his train of thought.) ... Sorry, what was I getting at?

PK: Making judgements.

BC: Oh yeah ... you try to be fair. You don’t take a flamethrower to people. I’ve always said you tackle the ball not the player and this is where LIV has been difficult. Charles Barkley came on our show at the US Open. We were in Boston and the Celtics were in the NBA finals and Rich [Lerner] is a huge basketball fan. Barkley is great at what he does, and has a reputation for not giving a shit about what players think. He’s also friends with Phil and he started talking about how Phil had been unfairly attacked.

PK: I was watching it. I was expecting you to take him on.

BC: It was a phone interview. The mechanics of it were not conducive. And it’s goodwill and a bit of fun to ask him on the show.

PK: You should have taken him on.

BC: I was ready to, but Rich jumped in and it got a bit ham-handed when we could have just said, ‘Well, hold on Charles, let’s flesh this out, because there’s nuance to it, and it has been a challenge.’

PK: What’s been a challenge?

BC: LIV. It’s a very complicated issue. Initially when it just pops up, you’re like, ‘Well, why would you do this?’ MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] is one of the five worst human beings on earth. LIV control the fund. He controls the phone. He’s paying you. You’re working for somebody who jails or murders dissidents and abuses and oppresses women. The worst of the worst.

PK: Yeah, and that’s been the central theme of your argument. And you’ve made it constantly. Where’s the nuance?

BC: Well the nuance, if you want to call it nuance ...

PK: You called it nuance.

BC: I only used that word because I haven’t come up with an adequate word for what it is — I’d say it’s bullshit, but I can’t say that on the air.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: Look, if it were up to me — and I know we can’t do it — but there’s a strong argument to be made for the West breaking away from Saudi Arabia. I understand why we’re there. We got into bed with Stalin to beat Hitler. We got into bed with Mao to keep China from being a partner with the Soviet Union. So from a geopolitical standpoint you need to make those moves. I understand those as a government. People are like, “Well wait a minute, your government buys oil from Saudi Arabia!” Well, I wouldn’t do that. I’d turn the oil on in our country if I had the power to do that.

PK: But the golfers would say, and do say, why us? Look at what our governments are doing? Look at other sports? Why should we take a stand?

BC: Yeah, it’s a weak argument, but it’s the only argument they can make. They all know well that if you’re a soccer player for Newcastle you don’t get to decide who owns the team. You don’t get to decide where you play. They all know well that if you’re a Formula One driver you don’t get to decide where you’re going to race. They know that. But as golfers, they get to decide where and when they play. Golfers are the most autonomous sports individuals there are. They’re the most powerful people in sport. They intimidate the PGA Tour: “If you don’t change the FedEx Cup from four weeks to three I’m not playing.” They can intimidate journalists: “Oh, you don’t get to talk to me if you write something I don’t like.” They intimidate agents: “Okay, I’ll go with someone else.” They answer to nobody.

PK: Sure.

BC: They’re in a position where they can make money for decades. Bernhard Langer is making millions of dollars and he’s 65 years old. And they have the most perfect kind of fame. If you’re Ian Poulter, you can walk into a restaurant here and get treated like a king: “Mr Poulter sir, good to see you ... The Chef just sent over this bottle of wine and by the way, the meal was on us ... The Rolling Stones are playing right down the street at a private concert, we’d love to have you attend ... We’ve got you a suite upstairs overlooking the 18th green”. It’s everything that’s great about fame with none of the shit.

PK: Sure.

BC: So they’ve loved their autonomy when it serves them well but now they are selling it to LIV. They have sold their dignity. They have sold their integrity. And that’s fine, they’re free to go do that, but they are not free from criticism. There are echoes and reverberations for their actions — little by little they are helping to destroy professional golf. And you could also say it ensures that the atrocities continue. So they’re complicit in the atrocities.

PK: Did you think golfers were better than that? You were one yourself. Did you expect more? Were you surprised?

BC: Golfers are human like everybody else, so they’re tempted by all of the things that tempt everybody else. Everything, all of them. I have said a million times that we often associate character traits with athletic accomplishment, and we’re almost always wrong.

PK: (Laughs)

BC: So, to answer your question, was I surprised? Well, if somebody had said before any of this happened, “Would you be surprised if golfers turned their back on everything the PGA Tour has ever meant for money? I would have said, “No, but it will never happen.” Because no tour could ever come close to duplicating the success of the PGA Tour. It could not happen, unless it wasn’t based upon market principles. Because people come up to me and say, “If Elon Musk built a Tour would it piss you off?” No. But Elon Musk wouldn’t do this. He wouldn’t pay $200m for a depreciating asset.

Phil Mickelson is 31 over par in LIV golf for the first two events and they paid $200m for him! This is like buying a donkey and expecting it to run in the derby. Elon Musk is not going to do that. Jeff Bezos is not going to do that. No rational human being or business person is going to put together a plan that isn’t based upon market principles or some reasonable rate of return.

PK: Has anything else surprised you?

BC: Well, as I’ve made these arguments it’s amazing to me how I get attacked by people on the right calling me a woke activist. And I’m like, “When did human rights become only a left issue?” Human rights shouldn’t be a liberal or conservative issue. This isn’t about whether or not Donald Trump thinks it economically viable, when he was president, to do business with Saudi Arabia, or whether Biden goes to Saudi Arabia to mend fences there. This to me ... It encompasses everything. It brings everything into play: athletics, autonomy, individuality, courage, self-discipline, wisdom, ethics, morality. All that comes into play with this.

It’s the biggest crisis in my view that professional golf has ever faced. And maybe all of sport. It’s an issue where the whole world of sport has to decide: Are we just going to be slaves to the worst human beings on earth? Or can we stand up with some integrity and say, “No. No. What you’re doing in your country is wrong. You can’t buy our success and pretend that you’re the surrogate of it, and the whole while doing things that are abhorrent to everybody that lives in the countries that produced the success.”

PK: You’ve been a lead analyst now for almost 20 years. How long can you keep doing this?

BC: That’s a hard question to answer. I haven’t lost my passion for it, that’s for sure, but in a lot of ways it’s a more difficult job now. There’s more TV and there’s more scrutiny. There’s more social media and more issues to talk about. There’s more places to find information, and more outlets competing for that information. So the challenge to come up with something that hasn’t been said is more challenging now to be honest with you. So I don’t know, I’d say ten years but gosh in ten years I’ll be 70 so ...

PK: It doesn’t show. You look great.

BC: Thank you very much.

PK: You used a phrase once to describe Johnny Miller.

BC: The strongest voice in the game.

PK: A lot of people would attribute that to you now.

BC: Well, that’s for other people to say, but I’m not unaware of the responsibility that you have, sitting where I sit.

PK: Is it a lonely place?

BC: Yeah, I’ve definitely thought that before. I remember one time being on the phone with a fellow, a very prominent agent in Los Angeles, and he was praising me — “Good week” — for some comments I’d made. And I was like, “Well, why do I feel so shitty? Why do I feel so tired?” And he goes, “Because you were right, and it’s hard to be right.” People hate fractionated truth. There’s a line, I don’t know who said it, but I think about it all the time: “Truth is like poetry, and people f*****g hate poetry.”