Paul Kimmage meets Brandel Chamblee: His love for colleague Paul McGinley, an apology to Tiger Woods and the heartache of a lost baby

Brandel Chamblee spent 15 years playing the game and we didn’t want to know him. He has spent 19 years talking about the game and we can’t get enough

Brandel Chamblee at work as a golf analyst. Expand
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley Expand

Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley

Paul Kimmage Twitter

He remembers the first time. It was the second Sunday in October of 2015 and Paul McGinley had been invited by the Golf Channel to join a panel of analysts in Florida for the week of the Presidents Cup. It was his first year in TV and he was still finding his feet, but he had always been a good talker and a natural analyst.

They sat facing the cameras from left-to-right: Rich Lerner, the lead host; Brandel Chamblee, the lead analyst; David Duval, the 2001 Open Champion and former World number one; and McGinley, the 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain.

