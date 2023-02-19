Paul Kimmage at the Genesis Invitational - Looking at the same picture doesn’t mean you’re seeing the same thing

Howard Hughes: I read in the magazines that you play golf?

Katharine Hepburn: On occasion ...

Howard Hughes: How 'bout nine holes?

Katharine Hepburn: Now, Mr. Hughes?

The Aviator

It’s Friday afternoon at the Genesis Invitational and Rory McIlroy is standing in the locker room at Riviera staring at a framed portrait of one of Hollywood’s greatest stars. He has marched past Katharine Hepburn at least 24 times since his first visit there in 2016 but has never been asked to examine her before, and has no idea who she was.

“Was she any relation to Audrey Hepburn?” he asks.

“So you’ve heard of Audrey?”

“We share the same birthday.”

“No relation,” I reply. “Have you seen The Aviator?”

“Yeah.”

“She’s the character played by Cate Blanchett.”

“Okay.”

“Now, look at the photo and tell me what you see?”

“What I see?”

“Yeah, what’s the thing that strikes you most?”

“Her face,” he says. “She has very defined cheekbones.”

Seven years earlier.

On my first visit to Riviera, in February 2016, I’m tracking Rory up the 17th a day before the tournament begins when Nick Faldo arrives in a buggy. The six-time Major winner has always been generous to me and an hour later we’re sitting in the clubhouse talking about old times.

Riviera was the scene of his last win as a professional, the Nissan Open in 1997. I ask if he remembers how much he won?

“I think I got about four-fifty ($450,000) the year before at the Masters,” he said, “so it must have been about ... four-hundred or something?”

“Two fifty-two (€252,000),” I replied.

He laughed: “Slightly different, yeah. This is definitely the era to be playing in.”

​A plaque commemorating Faldo’s win hung in the walk of champions, but it was a room celebrating Riviera’s ties with Hollywood that interested most.

There was Howard Hughes eyeing up his short game; Stan Laurel and Art Lloyd in 1928; Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford; Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin and Bob Hope and Bing Crosby.

There was Charlie Chaplin and Fred McMurray and Clark Gable; Jean Harlow and Ann Blythe and Rita Hayworth and Olivia de Haviland and Greta Garbo; a gorgeous portrait of Elizabeth Taylor (aged 12), who spent four months at Riviera’s riding school training for her role in National Velvet.

And lastly, mostly, the great

Katharine Hepburn.

'Woods doesn't do reflection or meaningful pauses and marches straight past the photo of Hepburn without even a glance'

'Woods doesn't do reflection or meaningful pauses and marches straight past the photo of Hepburn without even a glance'

A year later.

Doug Ferguson has many fine attributes as a reporter and a writer, but the best club in his bag is his ability to connect with players. People, then the game, has always been Doug’s maxim, so it was no surprise to find him with one of the game’s most interesting people at the first round of the Genesis in 2017.

Pádraig Harrington had just marched to the clubhouse after a splendid 67 but — as is often his way — seemed more inclined to gabble about the niggle in his shoulder than the fine golf he’d played. Then the three-time Major champion paused to study a photo on the wall — a radiant Katharine Hepburn playing golf at Riviera.

Doug watched and waited as another reporter jumped in: “Wow! She’s really good looking.”

It made Harrington laugh.

“This is the difference,” he said. “He’s looked at that and said, ‘Lovely isn’t she?’ And I’ve looked at that and said, ‘She can play golf.’”

He noted her posture and grip. “If you can waggle like that, you can play golf,” Harrington said. “She’s able to hit the golf ball. That’s how you tell. That’s old school. That’s what Hogan used to do.”

​Doug was impressed. And curious. Did every PGA Tour player see the same thing? It was an hour later when Sergio Garcia came through. Doug noted the Spaniard’s comments about his round, then directed him to the photo on the wall: “Study that for a moment and tell me the first thing that comes to mind.”

“Her skirt is too long,” Garcia replied with a smile.

Shane Lowry with a picture of Katharine Hepburn.

Shane Lowry with a picture of Katharine Hepburn.

​Three days ago.

It’s Doug’s 25th year covering golf for the Associated Press and he’s spent most of them writing about Tiger Woods. It hasn’t been an easy road. Woods doesn’t do reflection or meaningful pauses and he marches straight past the photograph of Hepburn on Thursday without even a glance.

It’s half an hour later when Shane Lowry walks in. He has made a good start to the tournament but seems tired and a tad confused when I direct him to the photo.

“Do you know who that is?”

“No idea.”

“You’ve never heard of her?”

“No.”

“What do you see?”

“Huh?”

“Study her for a moment and tell me what you see?”

“She looks like she can play,” he says.

Harrington is playing on the Champions Tour in Florida this week, and had just finished the pro-am of the Chubb Classic in Naples when I sent him a photo of Hepburn at Riviera: “Remember this?”

“Still impressive,” he says. “I bet you can’t do it [the waggle], or at least don’t do it.”

“You’re right, but she’s lovely, isn’t she?”

“Yes. Classic beauty,” he says.