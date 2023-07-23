Paul Kimmage: As Rory McIlroy roams Hoylake like a Beatle, I’m reminded young love can fade with time

The absolute confidence of youth is no guarantee of success once the reality of life in the real world hits

Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the 14th green during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

So, Nick Faldo, quintessential Englishman golfer, winner of three British Opens, met Paul McCartney and learned that McCartney was aware of him. A day in the life for Paul McCartney but a memory forever for Faldo. It was in 1997, at a benefit concert at the Albert Hall after an earthquake on the island of Montserrat, a British territory.