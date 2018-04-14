Sport Golf

Paul Dunne takes narrow lead into Open de Espana final round after solid Saturday in Spain

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 13: Paul Dunne of Ireland lines up his putt on the 8th green during day two of the Open de Espana at Centro Nacional de Golf on April 13, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Paul Dunne will start with a one shot lead in tomorrow's final round at the Open de Espana after recording a three-under-par 69 at Centro Nacional de Golf this afternoon.

The Greystones golfer birdied holes five, six and seven to get off to a blistering start on the front nine, before adding another birdie at the 12th to put himself in a strong position.

However, Dunne found the water at the par 3 17th to put himself in a bit of trouble, but recovered well to get out with just a bogey.

And in impressive fashion, Dunne was able to recover to birdie the last to post a score of -17 heading into tomorrow's final round.

His closest challenger will be Spaniard Nacho Elvira, who posted a great score of 66 to move behind Dunne on -16.

Dunne will also need to hold off home favourite Jon Rahm, who is two strokes back on -15, fresh off his strong performance at the Masters last weekend.

