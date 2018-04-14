Paul Dunne takes narrow lead into Open de Espana final round after solid Saturday in Spain

The Greystones golfer birdied holes five, six and seven to get off to a blistering start on the front nine, before adding another birdie at the 12th to put himself in a strong position.

However, Dunne found the water at the par 3 17th to put himself in a bit of trouble, but recovered well to get out with just a bogey.

And in impressive fashion, Dunne was able to recover to birdie the last to post a score of -17 heading into tomorrow's final round.