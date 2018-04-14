Paul Dunne takes narrow lead into Open de Espana final round after solid Saturday in Spain
Paul Dunne will start with a one shot lead in tomorrow's final round at the Open de Espana after recording a three-under-par 69 at Centro Nacional de Golf this afternoon.
The Greystones golfer birdied holes five, six and seven to get off to a blistering start on the front nine, before adding another birdie at the 12th to put himself in a strong position.
However, Dunne found the water at the par 3 17th to put himself in a bit of trouble, but recovered well to get out with just a bogey.
And in impressive fashion, Dunne was able to recover to birdie the last to post a score of -17 heading into tomorrow's final round.
His closest challenger will be Spaniard Nacho Elvira, who posted a great score of 66 to move behind Dunne on -16.
Dunne will also need to hold off home favourite Jon Rahm, who is two strokes back on -15, fresh off his strong performance at the Masters last weekend.
