Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey in contention in Denmark after solid opening rounds

Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey are in the hunt at the Made in Denmark event in Silkeborg after both men carded an opening round 68.

Dunne is currently on -3, just two shots off the lead, which is shared by five players - Edoardo Molinari, Alejandro Canizares, Tom Murray, Matthew Southgate and Paul Waring.

The 26-year-old started slowly in Denmark, making the turn at +1 after bogeys on three and eight, and a birdie at seven.

However, Dunne roared into life on the back nine, following a birdie at the par 5 11th with three straight birdies at 14, 15 and 16 to finish strongly.

Hoey made an eagle at the fifth before notching birdies at 11, 14 and 16 to leave himself in a tie for the lead playing the 18th. However, he finished with a double bogey to drop back to -3.

Dunne is looking for his second European Tour win as a professional, after breaking his duck at the 2017 British Masters.

Meanwhile, defending champion Matt Wallace is just one shot off the lead after the first round, despite feeling "jaded" by his recent exploits.

Wallace finished second in the British Masters a fortnight ago and within a few hours was on his way to New York for the US PGA Championship at Bethpage, where he finished in a tie for third behind Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.

The 29-year-old Londoner had no time to celebrate his best result in a major championship as he flew straight to Denmark to defend the third European Tour title he won in 2018, but showed no ill effects with an opening 67 at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

"Three different ways of playing but all three we've had a lot of wind so getting out there relatively early was nice, to get four birdies on my front nine to start the tournament was good," Wallace said.

"I'm a little bit jaded so might take this afternoon off but we're in good shape."

Less than four years ago Wallace was finishing fifth in a tournament on the Alps Tour to climb to 1,672 in the world rankings, but the following year won six times on the same circuit and has recorded four European Tour victories in the last two seasons.

His performance at Bethpage lifted him to a career-high 25th in the world rankings and Wallace added: "It's going in the right direction. I'm working hard for it, it's not like it's just come randomly.

"There's more bits that I want to work on, there's bits I want to improve at. There's a long way to go for the rest of the year and I haven't won yet so it's important to me to try and get that and try and do that this week."

Press Association