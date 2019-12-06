Patrick Reed handed a two-shot penalty as Tiger Woods storms into contention at Hero World Challenge

Tournament host Tiger Woods roared into contention for a sixth Hero World Challenge title in the Bahamas.

Tournament host Tiger Woods roared into contention for a sixth Hero World Challenge title in the Bahamas.

The Masters champion carded a five-under-par 67 in the third round of the limited-field event which raises funds for his foundation.

At 11 under for the week, Woods trails leader Gary Woodland by two shots.

Woodland had five birdies and a single bogey in his 68 to sit 13 under, and his round was matched by Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who is a shot behind the US Open champion in second.

Woods had two birdies and a bogey on his front nine, before birdieing the 11th from 20 feet.

Back-to-back gains at the 14th and 15th were then followed by a closing birdie as Woods left himself well placed for a final-round title tilt.

The event is finishing on Saturday to give the US Presidents Cup team - which will be captained by Woods and features 11 players involved this week - time to travel to Melbourne to take on the International team next week.

There was a controversial moment on the 11th hole when Patrick Reed appeared to flatten out sand behind his ball in a bunker with two practice swings.

The American Ryder Cup star was handed a two-shot penalty for the infringement, leaving him three shots off the pace.

PA Media