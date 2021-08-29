Patrick Cantlay wins BMW Championship after epic play-off battle with Bryson de Chambeau

Patrick Cantlay tees off from the second hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Patrick Cantlay has won the BMW Championship in Baltimore, following a dramatic six-hole play-off win over Bryson de Chambeau at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.

De Chambeau was in the driving seat to win the title on the 18th green, but a magnificent putt from Cantlay put the pressure on the big-hitter, who missed his putt to win and eventually holed to bring it to a play-off, with both on -6 after a final round of 66 and -27 for the tournament.

On the 73rd hole, De Chambeau had the advantage and had the chance to close out his third title of the season after Cantlay's delicate chip lipped out.

De Chambeau, however, again missed his putt and Cantlay sank his four-foot putt to level matters again.

Expand Close Bryson DeChambeau tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bryson DeChambeau tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills

On the 74th and second play-off hole, both players again produced excellent tee shots. De Chambeau's approach shot to the green, however, was magnificent.

Cantlay had it all to do to save his title hopes. His 20-foot uphill putt went short, and he made De Chambeau wait as he attempted to sink his second putt, which he duly did.

De Chambeau again passed up the opportunity and on they went to a third play-off hole.

De Chambeau landed his tee shot a few yards from the hole and Cantlay's reply again fell a few feet behind his rival's ball. Cantlay's putt fell short, leaving De Chambeau with another chance to take the title.

This time his putt agonisingly lipped out and they went on against to the 76th and fourth play-off hole.

Cantlay's chance to claim the title with an ten-foot putt fell just short giving De Chambeau a lifeline.

Both men went back to the par 3 17th as the Baltimore light began to fade.

De Chambeau's drive was excellent and required similar from Cantlay. He bettered De Chambeau's shot by two feet, leaving his rival with it all to do.

This time De Chambeau held his nerve to sink his putt and leave Cantlay with a simple enough putt to level matters again.

They went back to the 18th hole again and both went right down the middle of the fairway with their tee shots.

De Chambeau's approach shot spun back towards the hole, leaving Cantlay with the longer putt.

He holed a stunning ten-foot putt to pile all the pressure on De Chambeau.

De Chambeau's six-foot went just to the right and wide giving Cantlay the title and the $1.71million winner's prize.

Earlier Rory McIlroy's five-under final round saw him finish in fourth place on -22.

Shane Lowry's seven-under last round left him on -14 for the tournament, tied for 26th.