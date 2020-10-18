Paramor steps away from golf's ruling class

Wishing a happy retirement to a referee seems a bit like organising a collection for your local traffic warden. Yet, interestingly, the reaction to John Paramor's departure from the European Tour has been largely complimentary.

In the chill of last Saturday evening at Wentworth, Paramor and his Tour colleague, Andy McFee, were in a Covid bubble officiating at their last event, the BMW PGA Championship. That was when they were approached by Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez, who had stayed on after missing the cut.

"Thank you for everything you've done," said Jimenez, including McFee who has also retired. With that, he plonked a bottle of very fine Rioja on their table, causing Paramor to declare: "That's the sort of man he is."

As golf's most respected international referee for almost four decades, he became a keen student of the human condition, especially where tournament play was concerned. He liked to observe: "When a player seeks a referee's decision on the course, he is really asking, 'How do I get my ball from this terrible place to this nice place over here, without adding any strokes to my score?' In which case communication is critical."

Paramor had no problem in coping, even when players became increasingly celebrated. It would have helped that he was born into celebrity, as the son of Norrie (Norman) Paramor, a well-known British band-leader who discovered Cliff Richard and The Shadows.

"I remember when I was about 12, going with dad to Studio 2 at Abbey Road," he recalled. "George Martin, who of course found The Beatles, happened to be there at the time. About halfway through the recording session, there was a kind of tap on the door and in walked these four lads, who wanted to check out what Cliff was doing with my dad.

Seve Ballesteros makes his case to John Paramor in a famous incident at the 1994 Volvo Masters

"In the control box, they found somewhere to sit and listen. It was The Beatles. They had been in Studio 1, recording their tracks. I was very aware of The Beatles but wasn't really fazed because dad, given his position, used to entertain quite a few top-name artists. In fact, I thought this was normal life. I remember addressing The Beatles as in, 'I'm John and that's my dad down there'."

Later, as a member of Muswell Hill GC in north London, Paramor made impressive progress at golf, collecting trophies as the Middlesex Open champion and county champion of Surrey. He was one-handicap when getting a job caddying for English tour player Peter Butler in 1975. That's when he saw Seve Ballesteros for the first time.

They were in La Manga for the Spanish Open, in which Butler was tied 20th with Liam Higgins, behind Arnold Palmer. Ballesteros was tied sixth, 10 days after his 18th birthday. "Once Peter had finished, I went out to watch Seve play," said Paramor. "Straight away, I could see he was very, very special and I promptly became a fan.

"His second-place behind Johnny Miller in the Open at Birkdale the following year really announced him as a potential world-beater. He became one of only about half a dozen pros I would pay money to watch. Even in current company. He wasn't as good a player as Tiger Woods, but you never knew what was going to happen with Seve, there were so many different ways he could play a shot."

After joining the European Tour staff in 1976 it wasn't long before Paramor found himself in refereeing situations, telling Ballesteros "you can't possibly do that." He went on: "That's when Seve would adopt the most extraordinary stance you could imagine, while persuading me to give him relief."

The most memorable coming together of Paramor and Ballesteros occurred on the 72nd hole of the 1994 Volvo Masters at Valderrama, which I had the good fortune to observe. It was a fascinating battle of wills, lasting all of 20 minutes.

Bernhard Langer had posted the clubhouse lead and Colin Montgomerie waited patiently on the fairway. Tied for the lead, Ballesteros carved his drive close to the base of a cork tree.

With no chance of reaching the green, he sought relief, claiming that a clearly visible scrape had been made by a burrowing animal, presumably a rabbit.

Where was the evidence, as in animal droppings, Paramor asked, believing it was made by a dog, in which case there was no relief. For my own part, I can remember a media colleague wickedly suggesting that Seve's rabbit must have been wearing a nappy.

"Much to my amusement, Seve declared that there were no dogs at Valderrama," the referee recalled. "I didn't feel intimidated, even with Seve trying every conceivable ploy to persuade me, like gathering up bits of dirt and asking if they were animal droppings."

Eventually accepting that there would be no relief, Ballesteros ran up a bogey five to share second place behind Langer. Monty was tied fourth. A week later, in a revealing postscript to the incident, a member's dog at the alleged dog-free club was observed at the same tree, scratching furiously at the ground just where the Spaniard's ball had been.

"I can imagine Seve now looking down on us from on high and insisting he was right," said Paramor. "The sting in the tail is that today he would have got relief. The rule has been changed to include any animal."

Though he is a member of the R and A, it was in his capacity as chief referee of the European Tour that he was invited onto the Rules of Golf Committee. As it happened, he and McFee - "Andy had a greater input" - made significant contributions to the far-reaching changes which came in the rules revision of January 2019.

"Every year," he said, "we tried to exert influence, while accepting that it's a strong system where you have to go through quite a few hoops, essentially for the protection of golfers."

I remember meeting Paramor at Hazeltine National during the 2009 PGA Championship, where he brandished the latest issue of the American weekly Golf World. "I've never made the front page of a magazine before," he said. "But I didn't appreciate the headline in this one."

A picture of him carried the caption: 'John Paramor: The official who 'cost' Harrington is no stranger to tough calls.' It referred to Firestone the previous week when, on the long 16th, Paramor warned Pádraig Harrington and Tiger Woods that he was timing them for slow play, whereupon Harrington hit his approach into water.

Yet there's an innate fairness about the man, and a warmth which was evident in his friendship with John O'Leary, a long-time Tour director. "I retain special memories of John-O and agronomist Richard Stillwell and their involvement with Balbriggan Golf Club, about 30 years ago," he said.

"The course needed a bit of sorting out and Stillwell said that if I designed the changes, he would implement them. Two or three little things. Anyway the club loved it and there was an official, Friday launch to which I travelled over with John-O."

Paramor hesitated before continuing: "I think it's fair to say that we had a few noggins. That evening, I rang my wife and told her I wouldn't be home until sometime the following day. Then there was another call, this time saying it was going to be the Sunday. They were precious times with John-O."

Will he miss the Tour? "Not getting up at 4.30am and having all my garments soaked through, three hours later," he replied. "And having 30 or 40 pros shouting in my ear as to why we haven't got preferred lies."

That's for now. But you sense that during gentle years ahead, he'll remember all the good days.