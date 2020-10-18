| 3.1°C Dublin

Paramor steps away from golf's ruling class

Dermot Gilleece

Much-loved Tour referee recalls jousts with Seve and other greats during long career in officialdom

European Tour's former chief referee John Paramor: "Communication is critical"

Wishing a happy retirement to a referee seems a bit like organising a collection for your local traffic warden. Yet, interestingly, the reaction to John Paramor's departure from the European Tour has been largely complimentary.

In the chill of last Saturday evening at Wentworth, Paramor and his Tour colleague, Andy McFee, were in a Covid bubble officiating at their last event, the BMW PGA Championship. That was when they were approached by Spanish veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez, who had stayed on after missing the cut.

"Thank you for everything you've done," said Jimenez, including McFee who has also retired. With that, he plonked a bottle of very fine Rioja on their table, causing Paramor to declare: "That's the sort of man he is."