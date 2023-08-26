Pádraig Harrington’s slim hopes of making Ryder Cup team suffer killer blow in Prague

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort. Photo: Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington's slim chances of a Ryder Cup wildcard look to be gone after he dropped four shots in his last two holes in the D+D REAL Czech Masters in Prague.

The Dubliner, who said his chances of getting one of six picks were likely not “realistic”, even with a win in one of the last two qualifying events, triple-bogeyed the par-three 17th and bogeyed the last to card a one-over 73 that left him tied 60th on four-under at Albatross Golf Resort.

Kinsale’s John Murphy is the best of the Irish, tied for 20th on 10-under after a bogey-free 68.

Sunday’s final round promises to be nail-biting for the players seeking Ryder Cup selection.

Sami Välimäki and Matt Wallace carded five-under-par rounds of 67 in the Czech capital to lead by a shot from Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard on 16-under as overnight leader Alexander Björk fell six shots off the pace after a 75.

Välimäki is seeking a second DP World Tour title three years after his maiden victory at the Oman Open, the same season he was named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

Wallace has already tasted victory in 2023, as he won the Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA TOUR in March, finishing one stroke ahead of Nicolai Højgaard, who is also in contention in the Czech Republic after signing a three-under-par 69 to sit in third place on 15 under.

Højgaard is one stroke ahead of Wil Besseling of the Netherlands, while Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti carded the joint-lowest round of the day, a seven under par 65, to move into a share of fifth place.

Also on 13 under par alongside Zanotti are the German pair of Nick Bachem and Max Schmitt, England’s Todd Clements and Ryo Hisatsune of Japan.

On the Challenge Tour, Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell is just a shot behind leader Aron Zemmer heading into the final day of the Dormy Open in Sweden.

The Italian holds a one-stroke lead with four holes of his third round to complete at Askersunds Golfklubb, where play was suspended for the day due to a waterlogged course.

Purcell (26) carded a five-under 62 to share second place on seven-under, but half the field has yet to complete their third rounds.

Conor O’Rourke shot a one-under 66 to share 30th on three under.