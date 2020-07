Pádraig Harrington has pulled out of the PGA Championship

Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington has withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship.

Harrington has not competed on the PGA Tour since golf restarted after the shutdown due to Covid 19. The Tour website today revealed that Harrington and Italian Francesco Molinari will be replaced in the field by Troy Merritt and Taylor Gooch. No reason was given for either player's withdrawal.

Harrington won the PGA Championship in 2008.

More to follow....





Online Editors