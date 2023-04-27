Pádraig Harrington upbeat about Europe’s Ryder Cup chances

The big guns don’t return until next week’s Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, but Pádraig Harrington believes European players are showing the form needed to wrest back the Ryder Cup in Rome in September.

The Dubliner was heavily criticised for Europe’s record 19-9 defeat against a young and dynamic USA at Whistling Straits in 2021, but he’s upbeat about Luke Donald’s chances of winning back the trophy later this year, providing we can find five players to back up the big guns.

“Our top players are playing great,” Harrington said. “We have got maybe seven clear players ahead of the rest. We do need the extra five, though. We need a couple of senior guys to re-find their form, and we need a couple of young guys to show some form.

“It’s there, certainly, when you have the top end, Jon Rahm playing so well, Matt Fitzpatrick winning last week. I saw a stat that we have seven European wins this year. So there is a lot of good stuff happening.”

​With Rahm claiming the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express, The Genesis Invitational and the Masters, Justin Rose the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matt Wallace the Corales Puntacana Championship and Matt Fitzpatrick the RBC Heritage, European golfers are clearly on the rise.

Donald has seen 10 European Tour wins on the US circuit since the season began last year, with Rory McIlroy winning the CJ Cup, Séamus Power the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and Viktor Hovland the Hero World Challenge.

Rahm is the only big name in the field this week as he defends the $7.7 million Mexico Vidanta Championship at Vidanta Vallarta.

The field includes just eight of the world’s top 100 and only three of the top 50, with world number one Rahm joined by 16th-ranked Tony Finau and world number 50 Alex Noren.

As Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow play the LPGA’s JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, none of the world’s top 50 and only four of the top 100 join Tom McKibbin and Gary Hurley in the DP World Tour’s Korea Championship in Incheon.

On the Challenge Tour, Ruaidhri McGee, Paul Dunne, Connor Purcell, Jonny Caldwell, Niall Kearney and Dermot McElroy play the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

As for Harrington, he returns to action alongside Darren Clarke on the PGA Tour Champions tomorrow when he seeks his first win of the season in the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

