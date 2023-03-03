Pádraig Harrington to play at first Hilary Links Golf Society outing on March 20

Pádraig Harrington walks off of the eighth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational yesterday.

Three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington has been announced as the President of The Hilary Links Golf Society and is expected to play in the inaugural outing at The Island on March 20.

The newly-formed Hilary Links Golf Society is a combination of the old Links and Hilary Golf societies. It will have five outings per year - two in spring and one in summer with the final two events to be held before Christmas.

It will feature a mixture of professionals and leading amateurs with all funds raised going to nominated charities.

The first event will take place on March 20 at The Island Golf Club in North Dublin with the full schedule set to be announced in the coming weeks.

As well as providing a competitive platform for professionals and leading amateur players, Harrington is keen that the society raises monies for charitable causes in keeping with the traditions of the old Links Society, run by the late Cecil Whelan, of which he was an active member.

Club President Eugene Reilly commented: "The Island is delighted to play host to the Hilary Links. As a previous host of the Links Golf Society we look forward to welcoming our three- time major champion and all the competitors back to our club.

“We are excited that Irish golf and local charities will benefit from Pádraig's initiative and our members are very pleased to support the event."

Applications to play are now being accepted by email only to hilarylinksgs@gmail.com. The handicap limit for amateurs is nine.