Ireland's Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Michael Hoey have missed out on qualification for the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Michael Hoey have missed out on qualification for the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Michael Hoey miss out on US Open berths

Three-time major winner Harrington missed out on a place in the field by just two shots at the sectional qualifying in Canada.

He hit three birdies and two bogeys in his final round.

Waterford's Power hit two double-bogeys in his final round and finished down the field.

Hoey was in the running for one of the 14 spots up for grabs at Walton Heath but was seven shots off claiming one of them.

Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry will be in the field for the penultimate major of 2019.

Online Editors