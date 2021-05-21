Pádraig Harrington rolls back years to move into PGA contention while first-round blues continue for Rory McIlroy

Tough day at the office: Rory McIlroy follows the flight of the ball after hitting his tee shot on the second hole at Kiawah Island. The Holywood golfer ended the first round on three-over par. Credit: PA

Pádraig Harrington banished his short-game fears and produced a trademark scrambling performance to storm into contention for his second PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course.

As Shane Lowry ran up a late double-bogey in a 73 and Rory McIlroy’s first-round hoodoo struck again as he struggled to a 75, Harrington turned back the clock to that magical 1997 World Cup win with Paul McGinley at Pete Dye’s South Carolina masterpiece.

After arriving from missing the cut in the AT&T Bryon Nelson saying he was “a bit worried” about his short game, the European Ryder Cup skipper mixed an eagle and a solitary birdie with nine par saves and carded a one-under 71 to lie 17th, just four strokes shots behind leader Corey Conners.

“I thought it was a really good set-up,” said Harrington.

“It’s a big, tough golf course, but they set it up very fairly today. They moved enough tees up and they had some reasonable, generous pin positions, so overall it was a good test.

“Maybe like all Majors, maybe I was a bit defensive with my own play at times, but didn’t put myself under much stress.”

Asked if he could make his own Ryder Cup team if he won a Major this summer, he said: “I’d be very happy. I’m a bit long in the tooth now for . . . Ryder Cup is a big . . . five rounds of golf? No, I’m happy to be captain and let them hit the ball.”

First-round leader Connors (29) made six birdies and 121 feet of putts in a five-under 67 to lead by two strokes in the clubhouse from Norway’s Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Wise, two-time winner Brooks Koepka and England’s Sam Horsfield.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa, veteran Phil Mickelson and young gun Will Zalatoris were in a nine-man logjam for eighth after two-under 70s as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm shot 72 and Jordan Spieth a 73.

Given those scores, Harrington could be more than pleased after he produced a vintage short-game display, scrambling for par four times in his first five holes and nine times in all on a day of light breezes and frayed nerves.

His lone birdie came when he two-putted the par-five seventh and while he three-putted the 10th from the back fringe, he made amends by knocking in a 20-footer for eagle at the next.

He scrambled for pars again at the 12th, 14th and 15th and followed a bogey at the 16th with another par save at the 17th before closing with a textbook par.

Lowry missed six birdie putts inside 15 feet in his first 16 holes and was level for the day before he plugged in a sandy area left of the 17th and made a double-bogey five. A birdie at the last from 20 feet delivered some welcome relief.

Prior to the last, the Clara man made little more than a 14-footer for birdie at the third, which he gave back by failing to get up and down at the par-three eighth and he will be hoping he can repeat his tee-to-green display today and make a few putts to get back into contention.

As for McIlroy, the Holywood star could be forgiven for having a flashback to the final round of the 2018 Masters after he carved his opening drive way right in the water and went on to open with a three-over 75.

The Ocean Course is an intimidating beast, even for the man who hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy there in 2012. But McIlroy was never totally comfortable with the driver after that opening bogey, hitting only seven fairways and just nine greens to end the day eight shots off the pace.

He’s struggled in the opening rounds of Majors since the most recent of his four wins seven years ago and is now 35 over for his last 24, starting 75-76-75 in his last three starts alone.

He can get back into the mix if he can break par this afternoon. But that’s a huge ‘if’ after he finished the day a shot outside the top 70 and ties who will make the cut today.

He was forced to rely heavily on his short game just to keep his round going. But while he got up and down for par four times in five holes on that tough stretch into the wind from the 14th to the 18th, and turned in level par, he missed two putts inside six feet in a three-over-par back nine, leaving himself an uphill task in what will likely be even more challenging afternoon conditions today.

He was fortunate at his opening hole, the 441-yard 10th, that he got to drop on a piece of sand flattened by a buggy tyre and fortunate again that while he slightly thinned his third from the sandy waste area at the back of the green, it rolled back off a backstop and finished five feet away, allowing him to brush in the putt for bogey.

Playing partner Koepka ended up making a double-bogey six after finding the waste area with his drive and taking three more to find the green. The Floridian went on to regroup and card a brilliant 69 as McIlroy ended his day alongside the other member of the threeball, world No 2 Justin Thomas.



PGA Championship,

Live, Sky Sports, 1.0pm

Today’s selected tee times (Irish time)

From hole 1: 6.58pm: B Koepka, R McIlroy (NIrl), J Thomas

From hole 10: 12.49: J Day (Aus), P Harrington (Irl), P Mickelson; 1.44: S Garcia (Esp), D Johnson, S Lowry (Irl)