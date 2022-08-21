Padraig Harrington roars to glory with victory in New York

Pádraig Harrington claimed his second win of the season on the PGA Tour Champions when he closed with a five-under 67 to win the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open by three shots in New York.

The Dubliner, who turns 51 on August 31, went into the final round at En-Joie Golf Club in solo second, just one shot behind former Masters champion Mike Weir on 11-under par.

While the Canadian bogeyed the second, Harrington birdied the second and third to move a shot clear, then rolled in a 20 footer for another birdie at the ninth to turn in 14-under par.

He added further birdies at the 11th and 12th to go three shots clear of the field and carded a five-under 67 to win by three shots from Weir and Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee on 16-under par.

Harrington racked up three second place finishes in his first five starts on the US seniors circuit this year before breaking through to win the US Senior Open by a shot from Steve Stricker at Saucon Valley Country Club in June.

In 10 PGA Tour Champions events this season has record two wins, four seconds, one third place finish.

He was second to Darren Clarke in the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles in July before taking his season’s earnings to $2,437,881 last night as he pocketed a cheque for $315,000.

Harrington’s leap in the Charles Schwab money list means he is now likely to skip some planned DP World Tour starts at the BMW PGA at Wentworth and the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland.

"I am obviously going to play more now,” Harrington said off his bid to catch Steven Alker, who leads him by $400,000 thanks to his three wins with just nine events remaining.

“I had intended to go home after this trip and play a DP World Tour schedule through September. But I think I will come back now and play at least a couple of those events in September.

”I am a bit behind and Steve who is obviously playing very well and some of the other guys are playing great but the more events I get in, I have got to make it up with numbers.”