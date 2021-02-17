Pádraig Harrington ready for action following Covid blow

Pádraig Harrington has no qualms about teeing up in The Genesis Invitational this week less than 24 hours after emerging from Covid-19 isolation.

Europe’s Ryder Cup skipper will head from Pebble Beach direct to Los Angeles and tee it up at Riviera Country Club after 10 days hitting an impact bag in his hotel room following this positive test last week.

“I expect to play, and to be ready to play. I may not get a negative result to be able to travel back to Ireland, so I might as well play golf, even if I’m not 100 per cent prepared.”

After winning the 2008 Open Championship the last time he competed without a practice round, he has “nothing to lose” and only fears a lack of sharpness at a course he’s played 40 times since 2007.

“If it was a new golf course, I certainly wouldn’t be doing it,” he said. “The only issue with playing is a golf issue. If you gave me a 220-yard shot with a five-iron, you are not going to forget how to hit that. You either hit it good or bad. It’s fine. If you were to ask me on Thursday afternoon to hit a 77-yard pitch to a back pin with three yards behind, I don’t know if I’d be able to hit that shot.”

The World Golf Workday Championship takes place at the Concession Club next week featuring Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

