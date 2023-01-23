Pádraig Harrington proves he still has right stuff as a fragile Shane Lowry fades away

Shane Lowry’s emotional start to the season continued with a second successive week of Abu Dhabi blues as Pádraig Harrington came up short in his bid to become the oldest winner in DP World Tour history.

Just a week after going pointless in the Hero Cup, Lowry was hoping to notch his second win in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (and cancel the disappointment of a 77 in the final group last year) but ended up nine shots behind France’s Victor Perez after a closing 76.

Perez (30) came out on top in the cavalry charge for the title and even after following a holed bunker shot at the 17th with a closing bogey six, his six-under 66 was good enough for a one-shot win over Sebastian Soderberg (67) and Australia’s Min Woo Lee (68) on 18-under par to top the Race to Dubai and move to second in the Ryder Cup standings.

Lowry, who insisted he should not lose confidence after losing four matches in the Hero Cup, should tell himself the same things again in Dubai this week despite undoing the trojan work of the first three days with a fragile Sunday performance.

Tentative from the off, he made early birdies at the second and fifth but was never in control and sandwiched a miscued three-foot birdie putt at the seventh between bogeys at the sixth and ninth.

As Perez powered clear of the field with six birdies in the first 11 holes, Lowry could not keep pace and while he birdied the 12th and 13th, he unravelled after a bogey at the 14th.

Out for the count, he would go on to bogey the 15th, triple bogey the 16th after two trips to the ocean, and three-putt the 17th, but will be keen to bounce back with Rory McIlroy to beat this week.

In contrast, the indefatigable Harrington charged to within two shots of Perez with five birdies in seven holes from the seventh before the birdies dried up and his closing 67 left him just two shots behind in fourth on 16-under

“I would have given myself two weeks to get myself showing a bit of form,” said Harrington, who was left to rue a three-putt bogey from eight feet at the sixth and a level par tally for the par fives. “So it’s great I was genuinely in contention, and a good thing is that I felt nice and relaxed.”

Séamus Power returns to the US having tied for 20th on 10-under after a frustrating 69, finishing the week ranked second for strokes gained from tee to green but 65th for putting, which is one of his strengths.

“Same as the last couple of days — frustrated,” said Power, who never got it going on the greens after an opening 66. “I played better than that and that’s the annoying thing. I just couldn’t get the momentum turned around, but there was a lot of good stuff, which is the most encouraging part this early in the season.”

As for the Ryder Cup, he said: “There’s going to be a lot of chatter before the team is picked, but if I play well and play my game, it will take care of itself.”

At the LPGA’s Tournament of Champions, Leona Maguire’s closing 69 left her tied ninth in the clubhouse on six-under at Lake Nona.

Meanwhile, Belfast’s Damian Mooney was the only Irishman to make the 54-hole cut at the Legends Tour Q-School in Turkey. He goes into today’s final round in 17th on two-under after a 71, just three shots outside the top of five who will win cards.