Padraig Harrington on the charge for another Major win following closing birdie blitz

Padraig Harrington of Ireland celebrates after putting for birdie on the 16th — © Getty Images

Padraig Harrington has another major in his sights after he produced a barnstorming finish to go into the final round of the Regions Tradition just two shots behind Robert Karlsson and defending champion Steve Stricker in Alabama.

The reigning US Senior Open champion (51) birdied four of his last six holes to card a seven-under 65 and surge into solo third on 14-under par at Greystone Golf and Country Club outside Birmingham.

"All to play for tomorrow," Harrington said on social media after a round featuring an eagle, seven birdies and just two bogeys.

Former European number one Karlsson (53) fired a nine-under 63 to match the low score since this PGA Tour Champions major moved to its current venue.

Harrington's Ryder Cup nemesis, 2021 captain Stricker, closed with four straight birdies for a 64 to match Karlsson at 16-under on the Founders Course.

A two-time winner of the Tradition and four-time senior major champion, Stricker (56) got up and down on the par-five 18th for a bogey-free round.

The Charles Schwab Cup points leader has two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last four appearances at Greystone.

His finish saw him tie with Karlsson, an 11-time DP World Tour winner who has never won on the PGA Tour or the PGA Tour Champions.

"There's a lot of good players up at the top, so it's going to be enough for me to focus on my game and try to keep what I'm doing going, and then we'll see what happens," Karlsson said.

Paul Broadhurst (68) was three shots back, with Alex Cejka, the 2021 Regions Tradition winner, Timothy O'Neal and Jerry Kelly four behind.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power birdied the 14th and 18th to card a third round, two-under 69 and share 33rd place on nine-under heading into the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

The West Waterford man is seven strokes behind Austin Ekroat, China's Zecheng Dou and Ryan Palmer at TPC Craig Ranch.

Oklahoma-born Ekroat (24) shot an eight-under 63 and Zecheng "Marty" Dou (26) a bogey-free 64 as they seek their first PGA Tour wins as four-time winner Palmer (48) shot a 68 to lead by two strokes on 16-under from Sweden's Vincent Norrman, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim and world number two Scottie Scheffler.