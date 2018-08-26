Three birdies on the front nine have given Padraig Harrington the ideal start on the final day as the Irishman now leads the field at the Czech Masters by three shots.

Padraig Harrington leads the field after a fast start to his final round in Prague

A birdie on the very first hole was followed by two more on the sixth and ninth, with the Dubliner yet to card a bogey this weekend.

The 46-year-old now leads Italian Andrea Pavan and Malaysian Gavin Green by three shots going into the back nine.

Harrington is chasing his first victory since the Portugal Masters two years ago and put himself in prime position after a scintillating seven-under par round yesterday.

Saturday's round showcased the form that saw Harrington win three major championships just over a decade ago, but despite an apparent resurgence in form the 46-year-old ruled himself out of the running for a Ryder Cup spot.

"I'm not in the running for Ryder Cup at all," Harrington said after his round yesterday. "I don't deserve to be there and I'm leaving it to the young guys."

