Pádraig Harrington keeps Steven Alker in his sights in season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 10: Padraig Harrington of Ireland chips from the bunker onto the 18th green during first round the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on November 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Pádraig Harrington kept points leader Steven Alker in his sights when he opened with a five-under-par 66 in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix.

Alker (51) opened with a bogey-free, six-under 65 to share the lead with John Huston and Stephen Ames as he seeks the top-five finish he needs to win the $1m Charles Schwab Cup bonus.

“Five under's OK,” said Harrington, who is tied for fourth with Bernhard Langer after a six-birdie round but must win and hope Alker finishes worse than a 10-way tie for second.

“I certainly would have taken it going out. Obviously, left a couple at the end there, which is – yeah, you know, would have been nice to play -- you know, missed a short putt at 16 and then a very easy up-and-down on 18.

“I thought my bunker shot, it wasn't a good shot, but I thought it was better. So yeah, I left a few, but over 72 holes, you're going to leave some shots out there. Doesn't matter that much. Fifty-four holes to go, it's a long way.”

Harrington is projected to lose ground to Alker in the points race but knows there’s a long way to go as he chases his fourth win of the season on the over-50s circuit.

“Yeah, I'm in a good place in the tournament,” the US Senior Open champion said. “I'm in a bad place in the Schwab Cup. That's the way it is. I'm in a good place in the tournament.

“But Steven played very nicely today, very steady. Doesn't look like, you know, he's not going to do much wrong between here and the end of the week going on today, so it would be hard to see him not finishing in the top-5.

“So yeah, it's not looking great for that. But the only thing I can control is try and win the tournament. I'm sure that would give me enough joy if I managed to do that on Sunday.”

Harrington was disappointed to miss a short putt for birdie on the 16th and fail to get up and down from sand for birdie at the par-five 18th.

“I thought it was three or four feet by the hole rather than eight feet, but it doesn't really matter when it comes to 72 holes,” he said. “Everything can't go in your favour all the time. So the main thing is that I'm still in the tournament at this stage.”

Alker was pleased with his start and doesn’t mind being the hunted.

“I felt good today,” the New Zealander said. “Hit some quality shots, got a few putts early. I think Pádraig and I kind of felt like we were feeding off each other a little bit, making some birdies early. I'm pleased. One down, three to go, pleased with my start.”

As for playing with a bullseye on his back, he insisted it wasn’t a problem.

“I've been hunted since May, so it's no -- there's no problem,” he said. “It felt fine. It was like, you know, just another week. Yeah, I've got a bullseye there, but to be honest, no.”

The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is a rare 72-hole event. The only other tournaments contested over 72 holes instead of 54 are the five majors.

"I think the only difference really is like you don't have to get off to a super hot start to be amongst it and feel like you're not behind," Alker said.

“If you can stay two or three away at the start, you're OK. If you're five or six (under), well, you've still got time. I think that's the only difference.

“The weather is going to be good, there's birdies out there. You've just got to keep pushing hard.”