Padraig Harrington produced a strong second round four-under-par 68 to enter the weekend firmly in contention at the Czech Masters in Prague.

Padraig Harrington produced a strong second round four-under-par 68 to enter the weekend firmly in contention at the Czech Masters in Prague.

Padraig Harrington in contention heading into the weekend after strong second round at Czech Masters

The Dubliner is currently on -10, just two shots off leader Gavin Green, although there are still a number of players yet to tee off.

Harrington started his round in style on the tenth hole, which served as his first, making birdie before bogeying the 12th. Five pars followed before he got a boost before the turn with his second birdie of the day at the 18th.

His second nine holes were even better, with the three-time Major champion posting birdie at five, six and the par 5 ninth following a glorious approach shot to leave himself right in the hunt entering tomorrow's third round.

You can watch Harrington's lovely third shot at his final hole below.

Finish strong



Harrington moves two back at 10 under par. pic.twitter.com/f48kbNwiuj — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 24, 2018

Online Editors