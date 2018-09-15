Padraig Harrington surged into contention at the KLM Open after a sparkling five-under-par third round 66 left him just three shots off the lead entering the final day.

Padraig Harrington in contention heading into final day at KLM Open after third round surge

Tomorrow will be the second consecutive tournament where Harrington has been in contention after coming second at the Czech Masters in Prague last month.

The Dubliner entered today's third round on -5 after two solid opening rounds, but found his stride early on. Harrington birdied five of the first seven holes, with a bogey at eight the only blemish on the front nine.

Harrington made three further birdies on the back nine but may come to regret a bogey at the par 5 18th, which could have seen him even closer to the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round.

Harrington is currently in a tie for sixth place, three shots off Englishman Chris Wood, who is on -13.

The three-time major champion tees off tomorrow at 11.19am.

Online Editors