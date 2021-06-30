Pádraig Harrington: I’ll take a Ryder Cup win as captain over another British Open victory

Pádraig Harrington might have his eyes on winning The Open in a fortnight but, given the choice, he’s only got one wish this year — to win the Ryder Cup.

Despite missing his last three cuts, Europe’s Ryder Cup skipper (49) tees it up in his 26th consecutive Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet today, feeling good about his form after finishing fourth behind 50-year-old Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship recently.

But when asked to choose between a fourth Major win and leading Europe to just their fifth Ryder Cup away win at Whistling Straits in September, he had no doubts.

“I would choose the Ryder Cup as captain right now,” he said. “Going from three to four Majors, it’s nice. But adding a winning Ryder Cup captain, that’s something big in my career – and it would add to it, no doubt about it.

“Right now, I would definitely take the Ryder Cup and after September, I’ll say, I’ll take two more Majors after that.”

As for this week, Harrington admitshe’s got The Open at Royal St George’s on his mind.

“With the links golf and The Open around the corner, I’m strongly focused on getting my game ready for that, and it does take a few weeks,” he confessed. “There’s no doubt that The Open Championship is in the back of my mind.”

World No 10 Rory McIlroy is the big favourite ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout – the only members of the world’s top 50 in action in Co Kilkenny.

But it’s also a key week for Graeme McDowell, now 167th in the world after missing eight of 11 cuts this year,

“If I wasn’t to hit another shot here, it’s been a great run, it’s been a great career,” McDowell confessed.

“But I’m not ready to walk away. I’ve got things that I want to achieve.”