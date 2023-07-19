Padraig Harrington has bottle to back up his Major belief at Hoylake

Dubliner believes he can win third Open if he gets his head in the right place

Irish duo Shane Lowry, left, and Pádraig Harrington have both won The Open before and are aiming to add to their Major successes. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington is the high priest of Open Championship golf, and while he’d agree it’s never a good idea to get ahead of yourself in the most mental of games, he knows where he wants to be on Sunday afternoon.

As he bids to become the oldest Major winner of all time and capture a third Claret Jug to usher in the Ryder Cup second chance he clearly craves, his sole focus is on getting his head in the right space for a bare-knuckle fist-fight – the last nine holes of a Major.

“It’s all mental,” he said from beneath a copious Wilson umbrella held aloft by his agent of 28 years, Adrian Mitchell.

“At our level, there would be very few here not physically capable of playing golf good enough to win, but many of them aren’t mentally capable of being good enough to win. That’s why some people would declare that Majors are easier to win.”

For Harrington, it’s all about trusting his usual game is good enough.

“I’m not looking for a magical week,” he said. “I’m not looking for something special; I’m just looking for me to turn up, play my game and give me a better sense of where I sit in the ranks.”

As Shane Lowry pointed out, you write off a three-time Major winner like Harrington at your peril, especially a player who has made his Major cuts with ease this year and added two top-10s against the flat-bellies.

“Paddy is the type of person who can do anything,” Lowry said. “So you never know. He certainly thinks he can (win), I know that.”

Perhaps that’s half the secret?

“At least half, maybe more!” Lowry said.

Harrington knows it’s a lot more than half the battle.

“I’m playing nicely, and the fact I have done it before, people will think, OK can I do it again? They know I have the bottle to do it in that sense,” Harrington said.

“Physically, I’m playing well, mentally I’m getting my head in the game … so that’s the focus, getting myself mentally ready. There’s no issue with the physical stuff. I can go and win this; there’s no doubt about it.”

Harrington, 52 next month, revealed he’s swapping out Champions Tour starts for main tour events over the coming weeks, not because he’s chasing a Ryder Cup wild card per se, but because while the Champions Tour wins will still be there for him when he’s 62, main tour wins have a sell-by date.

After all, he really does need to produce something special to force his way into Luke Donald’s plans.

“I wasn’t at his barbecue last week for the players in contention, so that would suggest right now that I’m not in his make-up. But we have talked, so he’s aware that I could push myself into that position,” Harrington confessed.

“I’m not in his picks at the moment, so I have to do something here to change his mind when it comes to the Ryder Cup.”

When it comes to Rory McIlroy and Lowry, Harrington knows they’re likely title contenders.

“Shane obviously loves links golf and is very comfortable with his game at the moment,” said the Dubliner, who is drawn with Séamus Power and Talor Gooch for the first two days. “I think he has turned the corner a lot on the greens, and he has a win in him any moment as well, and it could again be his week. Rory can win any week.”

As for Lowry, he knows he’s due to put four good rounds together at some stage this season.

“I’m not far away,” Lowry said. “I feel like my game is pretty good. I feel like I’ve been decent all year; there have been certain parts of my game that haven’t been firing at certain times, then I get one part of it back, and something else goes a little bit off.

“I feel like if I can drive the ball well and keep putting like I’ve been over the last few weeks, I think I can do alright this week.”

That means staying out of pot bunkers.

“You can get aggressive out there, but if you go in those bunkers, they’re very penal,” said the Clara man, who likes his early-late draw alongside Rickie Fowler and Bob MacIntyre. “Everywhere. Even the greenside ones.

“I think you’ll have to hit a lot of fairways and be in control of your ball. There are a lot of mid-irons out here. A lot of laying back to 165-170 yards, leaving six-, seven- or eight-iron. Distance control needs to be spot on.”

Ranked 72nd in the FedEx Cup race, he needs a good week to ensure he makes the top 70 who qualify for the play-offs and being the top Irishman might be enough,

“I’ve a lot to play for,” he said. “One other fella (Rory) is playing pretty well. I hope there’s an Irishman on top of the leaderboard (on Sunday) ... And I hope it’s me!”