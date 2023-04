Rory McIlroy must be patient and trust his instincts to solve Major problem

‘The pressure of winning that elusive Masters is not going to go away. But it is certain to ease if he goes out and wins another Major.’ Picture by David Cannon

On a wild, wet day when even a recalcitrant hound might escape being consigned to the naughty step out back, Pádraig Harrington entered the lounge at The Island GC and headed straight for the electronic leaderboard. He was overcome by a curiosity as to how younger colleagues had handled the elements.