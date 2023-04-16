| 8.7°C Dublin

Pádraig Harrington gives clear view of life at the top

Rory McIlroy must be patient and trust his instincts to solve Major problem

&lsquo;The pressure of winning that elusive Masters is not going to go away. But it is certain to ease if he goes out and wins another Major.&rsquo; Picture by David Cannon Expand

Dermot Gilleece

On a wild, wet day when even a recalcitrant hound might escape being consigned to the naughty step out back, Pádraig Harrington entered the lounge at The Island GC and headed straight for the electronic leaderboard. He was overcome by a curiosity as to how younger colleagues had handled the elements.

This was the revived Hilary Society of which he has agreed to be president. And by way of emphasising his commitment, he paid an entrance fee of €50 for last Tuesday’s outing. “They probably charged everybody else €45,” he joked.

