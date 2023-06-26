Pádraig Harrington eyes summer run after brilliant 63 secures victory in New York

Dubliner Pádraig Harrington holds the trophy after winning the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in New York yesterday. Photo: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON hopes to go on a major summer run after coming home in a blistering 28 to close with a sensational nine-under 63 and retain the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in New York.

Tied for fifth overnight, two shots behind leaders Ernie Els and Brett Quigley, the Dubliner (51) gave himself a massive boost ahead of his defence of the US Senior Open in Wisconsin this week when he played his last seven holes in seven-under par to win by a shot from Joe Durant on 18-under par.

It was Harrington’s first win on the PGA Champions Tour this season and after going winless for his first six events on the over-50s circuit last year before winning four events, he’s hoping this signals the start of another golden run of form.

“You know, the interesting thing is it took me half the year last year (to get a win),” said Harrington, who was watched by his wife Caroline and youngest son Ciarán as oldest son Paddy saw just the first hole before driving to New York.

“Well, I won four from this period on. I don’t like superstitions or anything like that, but it took me half a year to get going last year and I won this week.”

Harrington made four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, three putting three times, to turn for home five shots behind Els. But he caught fire on the back nine, reeling off four birdies in a row from the 12th before drilling a three wood to 12 feet and rolling in the eagle putt at the 315-yard 16th.

That left him tied for the lead with Durant (66) before he rolled in a seven-footer for a two at the 17th to come home in seven-under and set the target at 18-under.

Els needed a birdie at the last to force a play-off but made bogey to finish third on 16-under as Darren Clarke shot 65 to finish four behind Harrington in tied fifth on 14-under.

He pocketed $315,000 (€289,000) for the win to take his earnings on the PGA Champions Tour this season to more than $1m.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry was disappointed to bogey the last and card only a six-under 64 to let a great chance to make a big move in the FedEx Cup standings get away in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Offaly man made seven birdies in a nine-hole spell from the sixth but missed good chances at the 15th, 16th and 17th before dropping a shot at the last.

“Bit like every other week this year, I’m going to finish about 25th,” Lowry said after finishing on 14-under at TPC River Highlands after sandwiching two 69s between a pair of 64s.

“Yeah, I’m p***** off because I had a good chances to shoot a really low score at the end and I didn’t and my middle rounds are pretty average.

“I have two weeks off now. I’ve played too much golf this year. It’s been a bit of a grind and even though I’m playing pretty good, my results are not showing much.”

Set to move up just a handful of places and remain outside the all-important top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings with only the Scottish Open and The Open to go, he felt he let a great chance get away.

“I birdie three of the last four there and you’re going have a really nice week, and I ended up having a pretty average week,” he said. “That’s how the years has been going. That’s why I’m p****d off right now because I’ve obviously only got a couple more tournaments left.

“I played all the elevated events this year. I probably didn’t get to play enough regular-field events with slightly weaker fields, which is where a lot of people pick up good points. You’re playing against the top 10 or top 20 in the world every week, it’s pretty difficult.”

In Germany, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence made an emotional return to the winner’s circle when he came from four shots behind to win the BMW International and claim his fourth DP World Tour title.

He carded eight birdies and five bogeys in a three-under-par 69 to win by a shot from overnight leader Joost Luiten, who crucially three-putted the 17th at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

In France, Stuart Manley (44) won his fourth European Challenge Tour title when he clinched the Blot Open de Bretagne title with a birdie at the 72nd hole.

The Welshman holed a 15-foot birdie at the last for a level-par 70 and a two-shot win from Spain’s Nacho Elvira and England’s Lee Slattery, who shot 71s, on nine-under at Golf Blue Green de Pleneuf Val Andre.

Ardglass’ Cormac Sharvin clinched his best finish for 10 months when he tied for 23rd on level-par after a 71 with Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy tied 30th after a 70.

At Connemara Golf Links, Douglas’ Sara Byrne clinched the AIG Irish Women’s Close Championship for the second time when she beat defending champion Beth Coulter one-up. The 2018 champion beat El Camino Country Club’s Libby Fleming 3&2 in the morning semi-finals as Coulter defeated Lahinch’s Aine Donegan by the same margin.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Byrne came out on top in a tight encounter, making five birdies to go to the last all square before Coulter three-putted from 15 feet.

“Absolutely over the moon, like absolutely delighted,” said Byrne, who also edged out Coulter for the Leitrim Cup as the leading qualifier after a countback.

In the Plate final, Ballykisteen’s Caitlin Shippam defeated Royal Portrush’s Gemma McMeekin at the 22nd.

On Saturday, South African Christo Lamprecht – East of Ireland champion in 2019 – defeated Ronan Kleu from Switzerland 3&2 in a thrilling contest to win the 128th Amateur Championship at Hillside.

Meanwhile, Peter Baker cruised to a classy seven-shot victory to claim his second career Legends Tour title at Seapoint Golf Links.

The former Ryder Cup player started the final round with a huge 11-shot advantage and closed with a three-under 69 to win from Argentina’s Ricardo Gonzalez on 18-under par.