Pádraig Harrington designs massive public putting green in Marlay Park

Pádraig Harrington with An Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Cllr Lettie McCarthy at the unveiling of the planned new putting green at Marlay Park, Dublin

Pádraig Harrington has designed a massive, 3,000 sq.m. putting course at Marlay Park that will open to the public in Spring 2022.

The Dubliner, who grew up nearby and played his golf at Stackstown Golf Club, which overlooks the park, wants to make the game accessible to all.

"I have always been in awe of the popularity of the Himalayas Putting Course in St. Andrews and wanted to be involved in providing something similar for the people of Ireland to allow them to experience golf in a fun and family-focused setting," Harrington said of the enormous green, which is six times the size of the average green at most clubs.

"With this in mind, the Padraig Harrington Charitable Foundation, with the assistance of a golf development grant from The R&A to contribute towards the construction of the facility and also a grant from Golf Ireland, supported by Sport Ireland's special projects scheme, will fund the design and construction of state of the art, undulating and unique putting course covering 3,000 square metres at Marlay Park, working in partnership with Turfgrass and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The position in which the new putting green will be placed in Marlay Park

The position in which the new putting green will be placed in Marlay Park

"My sincere thanks go to John Clarkin and his team at Turfgrass®, Anthony Bennett at Atlantic Golf Construction, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and its parks team, all the contractors who have also offered their time and services for free or at preferential rates, as well as both The R&A and Golf Ireland for their generous grants."

Design and construction of the green began in recent months, and the next step will be to seed the putting green using cores from nearby Dun Laoghaire Golf Club.

The intention is to have an official opening in Spring next year, following the full growth of grass on the putting course.

An Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Cllr Lettie McCarthy, said: "Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is dedicated to maintaining and developing the very best in publicly accessible sports and leisure facilities to the citizens of the county and is very proud of this new partnership with one of Ireland's greatest sports stars. We very much look forward to its official opening in Spring 2022."