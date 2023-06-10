Pádraig Harrington calls on European Tour to allow LIV rebels play in this year’s Ryder Cup

Former Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington has called on the European Tour to allow Sergio Garcia and other LIV rebels to play for Team Europe at this autumn’s event in Rome to give Luke Donald the best chance of choosing his strongest side.

Harrington, who is on the captain selection committee for Europe, also said the bombshell agreement announced earlier this week by the PGA and DP World tours and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) had “completely changed the outlook” for future captaincy, arguing there was no longer any reason LIV rebels such as Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Garcia should not lead Team Europe in the future.

He dismissed concerns about any potentially negative effect on the team dynamic, arguing “a bit of tension can help”.

Harrington was in favour of the decision to strip Stenson of the captaincy 12 months ago after the Swede agreed a move to the Saudi-backed breakaway.

But speaking at a Mercedes-Benz patrons day at Royal Liverpool Golf Club ahead of the 151st Open Championship next month, the 51-year-old said this week’s announcement “changed everything”.

“I think the Ryder Cup is going to have the LIV players back,” he said. “Luke’s got to pick his best team at the end of the day. Absolutely. Wherever Luke can get his best team out there, he should do that. I know the rules have to change but rules have been changed before. The whole idea of this new [agreement] is, look, let’s not do any harm or damage to anybody in this situation. What I’m suggesting is everybody’s given a kind of clean slate.”

Harrington added: “The [LIV players] definitely warrant consideration. They’re good players. I don’t know if they’re going to be selected in the top 12 players at this stage. But to suggest that there aren’t players capable of being Ryder Cup players over at LIV would be silly. A couple of them are getting . . . like they were at the stage with my team [in 2021] that, you know, maybe it was their last hurrah. But not all of them for sure.”

World No 2 Jon Rahm recently expressed sadness that he would not be able to play alongside compatriot and Europe’s all-time leading points scorer Garcia in Rome.

The pair were one of the few plus points from a one-sided 19-9 defeat by Team USA at Whistling Straits in 2021, when Harrington was captain.

​Bringing Europe’s all-time leading points scorer back in might rile another big-name player, Rory McIlroy, although the Co Down man dodged the question when it was put to him in Canada this week, describing the possibility of LIV players being selected as a “moot point” with them having resigned their European Tour memberships.

Donald will be granted six captain picks to partner the six players who already qualify through world or European rankings, but those picks have to have a European Tour card to be eligible.

Harrington repeated that rules “could be changed” and said he did not see team dynamic being a problem.

“For a week, you know, you get over it,” said the Dubliner, who famously engaged in a long-running feud with Garcia.

“Myself and Sergio used to hug at the Ryder Cup. When you are playing you get over these things. You work through it.

“You’d be surprised when you get in a team [environment] a bit of tension does help. You want a bit of drive in there.

“All teams have it. Look at the England football team. Most of the players are kicking the hell out of each other in football matches two weeks previous. Everything goes out the window at the Ryder Cup to make the best possible team.

“So I don’t see tension being an issue. Like, you wouldn’t necessarily be partnering them up. But you could have a situation where two LIV players are picked on the team, and they’re so desperate to win five points each to prove the value of LIV, that it could be good.”

On the subject of future captaincy, Harrington said he would have no issue with Stenson or any other LIV player coming back into the frame. It had been assumed that Ryder Cup stalwarts such as Westwood, Poulter and Garcia would all get a crack at the captaincy until their defection to LIV.

“Absolutely, I think it opens up again down the road. I think this opens it all back up. The next captain is not decided in any shape or form. But there did seem like a nice roll of captains going forward.”

On the wider subject of the PGA/PIF deal, Harrington acknowledged he had received some blowback for a series of tweets published this week in which he said he could understand why the deal had happened and argued it was not easy to be morally superior when “my own country sells military technology to Saudi Arabia”. He was unapologetic, suggesting golf and golfers were an easy target.

“I will not, in any way, shape or form, put a moral judgment on anybody else for what they think or believe,” Harrington said. “There’s terrible human rights in Saudi Arabia. And we’d all love that to change. But we don’t have a magic wand to do it. And hopefully, it will change over time. Hopefully, this inclusion will help it change over time.”