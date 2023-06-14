Pádraig Harrington braced for ‘slowest rounds of golf ever’ at US Open

Pádraig Harrington is bracing himself for one of the most attritional US Opens in history at The Los Angeles Country Club this week.

The three-time Major winner (51) expects to face six-hour rounds on a firm and demanding course where brutal rough will severely punish anyone who fails to hit fairways and greens.

Like all US Opens, the level of attrition will be determined by the USGA's course set-up policy. But Harrington is ready to "give body parts" to take a four-under-par total right now.

"They have a pretty brutally tough golf course, so they can afford to be somewhat lenient," he said. "It's better to have a tough golf course that they set up easy than an easy golf course that they trick up.

"At this stage, we've got a tough golf course. So by the time we get in the tournament, you know, golf courses generally get easier. I don't know if this one will. It's a typical US Open. It's going to be a battle of attrition."

He's looking forward to teeing it up with in-form Keegan Bradley and his pal Phil Mickelson, who he played with at Kiawah Island three years ago when the left-hander claimed his sixth Major win.

Asked if it might work out the other way this time, leading to Harrington becoming the game's oldest Major champion, the Dubliner said: "Well, I'd like it to work like that. But we play well together.

"I think it's a great draw for Phil. We get on well, we've known each other for years, and there'll be a little bit of competition between us. He'll be trying to out-drive me, and we both have good short games and will certainly need them here.

"We've chatted a lot and will talk a lot. And as I said, you do tend to play better when you're in familiar company, and you're having a bit of a chat, and you're enjoying yourself.

"So there should be some nice distraction. And there's a lot to talk about, too. And a lot going on. So yeah, I consider it an excellent draw for me, yes."

As for his hopes of winning that fourth Major title, Harrington is concerned about energy levels ahead of a brutal test of patience, ball-striking and short game genius.

"I like the challenge, but it is difficult," he said. "I would think the toughest part for me relative to the field would be greens are pretty damn firm. You know, sometimes I don't have as high a ball flight, so that puts me under a little bit of pressure to hit different shots.

"The rest of the golf course, it's tough, difficult around the greens. But that's the same for everybody, and if anything, that plays into my hands.

"I think there will be some frustrations. You can hit a pretty decent drive on a few holes, and it runs into the rough. If anything, the rough is more challenging because there are a few areas where you get away with it. So you're going down there hoping you get a decent lie, and then you go down, and you get a bad lie.

"So I think there'll be more frustrations this week than most… It's definitely a severe mental challenge."

Harrington knows he won't be able to hit greens from the rough, and that only adds to the pressure.

"At the end of the day at Oak Hill, I never laid up once when I missed a fairway. I went for every green. Here, on several holes, if you hit it in the rough, you are not getting to the green. So you're under a lot of pressure and headaches.

"Like if you're looking for the best player to win this week, look for the guy who hits a lot of fairways and greens. That's exactly what the USGA wants — somebody who hits fairways and greens.

"You're not going to get away with … there's too much pressure around the greens. If you're missing fairways, and then you're winging it over the green, you're going to be in an awkward place.

"So I think they will get the winner they want. The best golfer probably will win this week. The rest of the guys who don't win will be frustrated."

Harrington struggled with jet lag on Monday and found his nine-hole trip around the back nine yesterday a major test of stamina.

"I need to manage myself," he said. "This is going to be an extraordinarily long week. These are probably going to be the slowest rounds of golf ever in tournament golf. I'd be surprised if they're under six hours.

"There's just a lot of crisscrossing (of holes). There's just a lot of holes where people … and when plays slow and crisscrossing, everybody’s 'Oh, no, you go ahead. No, you go ahead. No, you go.' Because they all know they're going to be waiting for them at the next tee.

"When you have the drivable par-4s and reachable par-5s, that all slows play down because they're reachable, but you're still taking fives.

"It's not like they're straightforward in any shape or form. So yeah, this is going to be a long day on your feet all week. So the one thing I have to manage is that I'm fresh for the whole week for Sunday."

As for the winning score, he'd take four-under par in a heartbeat.

"You know this set up for four-under-par," he said. "I probably would give up body parts for four-under-par. You definitely could negotiate for four-under and sit there. Who knows? It could be eight under if they go easy on us.

"I'd be surprised if it's any higher than level par because they don't need to do that. They can just shift things around to make that decision easier.

"It's not like we're going to be brutalised by the weather or anything like that. So I think I think they'll be aiming for about four-under."

As for that fourth Major win, he knows he won't be competitive forever but stubbornly refuses to think of a last hurrah as he remains the eternal optimist and continues working for tomorrow.

"You know, Ronan tries to remind me of that," he said of the thought that he's approaching the end of his competitive days. "But that's my personality. And that's my burden."