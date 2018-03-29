Sport Golf

Thursday 29 March 2018

Padraig Harrington boosts Masters hopes after blistering start at Houston Open

Pádraig Harrington
Pádraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington's bid to compete at next week's Masters received a major boost after a blistering first round at the Houston Open.

The three-time major winner needs to win in Houston to secure entry to next week's Masters in Augusta and he set about his business the right way by carding a flawless 67.

Harrington birdied the 10th (his first), 12th and 15th to card a front nine 33 and there was more of the same on the back nine.

Following four consecutive pars, the Dubliner birdied the fifth and eighth to sign for a -5 67, two shots off the lead.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport