Padraig Harrington boosts Masters hopes after blistering start at Houston Open
Padraig Harrington's bid to compete at next week's Masters received a major boost after a blistering first round at the Houston Open.
The three-time major winner needs to win in Houston to secure entry to next week's Masters in Augusta and he set about his business the right way by carding a flawless 67.
Harrington birdied the 10th (his first), 12th and 15th to card a front nine 33 and there was more of the same on the back nine.
Following four consecutive pars, the Dubliner birdied the fifth and eighth to sign for a -5 67, two shots off the lead.
Online Editors
