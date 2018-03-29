Padraig Harrington boosts Masters hopes after blistering start at Houston Open

The three-time major winner needs to win in Houston to secure entry to next week's Masters in Augusta and he set about his business the right way by carding a flawless 67.

Harrington birdied the 10th (his first), 12th and 15th to card a front nine 33 and there was more of the same on the back nine.

Following four consecutive pars, the Dubliner birdied the fifth and eighth to sign for a -5 67, two shots off the lead.