Pádraig Harrington, 51, plays down Ryder Cup hopes: ‘I don’t even think a win would get me in’

Pádraig Harrington does not believe it is "realistic" to believe he can win a Ryder Cup wildcard over the next two weeks.

In an Enterprise Rent-A-Car player blog for europeantour.com, the three-time Major winner said he's playing the next five DP World Tour events in a row to get in a flow and give himself a chance of qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and potentially becoming the tour's oldest winner.

"People have discussed the potential for me to make a Ryder Cup playing return, but I think I am a long way out of Ryder Cup qualification," Harrington wrote.

"I just don't think it is realistic with two events left in the qualification process.

"I don't even think a win would get me in. Maybe a dominant win this week or a win and another good performance in the final event in Switzerland might. I felt I needed to have two big weeks at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open to state my case for the Ryder Cup.

"I started out well at the Scottish Open, but I just didn't finish well at the weekend at Renaissance after getting myself into a good position after two days.

"It was the same again at The Open, where I just didn't push on over the weekend. I made the two cuts, but they just weren't strong enough performances. I think I am substantially out of the reckoning at the moment.

"There are a lot of good players already there and Luke looks like he is going to have a very strong team.

"Players have come nicely into form. It was a young enough team when I captained in Whistling Straits, but players are now coming through, some of which were in the team two years ago, and they are hitting some nice form.

"Same too goes for the established players. There are several players who would be rookies if they make the team, and they are all good players. I think Europe looks very strong and Luke is spoilt for choice if anything."

The Dubliner, who turns 52 next week, tees it up in the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague later today and next week's Omega European Masters in Switzerland before tackling the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.

"Qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship is among my goals, too," he said. "It is certainly on my provisional schedule. I obviously don't play as many events in Europe as I used to, but I am going to play the next five DP World Tour events and then I've got four in the US on the Champions Tour.

"The Race to Dubai final, the DP World Tour Championship, would be a nice one to be involved in as well, having not played in it since 2016.

“The chance to create history is certainly a driving factor for me and I am always trying to do something that adds to my CV.

"Clearly, being the oldest winner on the DP World Tour is something that I have my eye on. Miguel Ángel Jiménez holds that position."