Pablo Larrazabal tears up back-nine to clinch Korea Championship title

Spain's Pablo Larrazábal produced a back-nine birdie barrage to win the 2023 Korea Championship Presented by Genesis by two shots.

The Barcelona man (39) went into the final round tied for second with Scott Jamieson and Korea's Park Sanghyun, just one shot behind Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

But MacIntyre could only manage a level par 72 and finished tied seventh, four shots behind Larrazábal, whose five-under 67 gave him his eighth DP World Tour win.

"It's amazing," Larrazábal said. "In two weeks, I'm turning 40. I'm not a long-hitter. To play against all these 20-year-old guys now that hit the ball 40 yards over me and to beat them is unbelievable.

"To do it here in Korea, where we have not come for ten years and where I love to play. Now it's one of my favourite places in the world.

"My favourite moment of the championship was probably Tuesday when I realised how good the golf course was and how it could suit my game.

"Then, when I saw the weather on Friday afternoon with the wind coming in, I thought I would have a chance. I'm not the biggest hitter, but I love wind conditions. I love to keep it low to play with trajectories. But my favourite moment was to kiss this beautiful trophy.

"My older brother is getting married on Saturday. I don't know if I'll bring the trophy to the wedding, but I'm sure we'll celebrate 95pc his wedding and a couple – not too many – drinks celebrating my title.".

Larrazábal turned in two under to find himself in a five-way share of the lead and then followed his first bogey of the round at the 10th with four birdies in the next five holes to go three clear of the field.

He then safely parred his way home to complete a closing 67 to win by two strokes from Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde, who closed with a 67.

He went into the final round one shot off the lead, having bogeyed the 17th when he returned to complete his third round on Sunday morning.

But he birdied the two par fives on the front nine to share the lead at the turn and never looked back after his wobble at the 10th.

"To shoot one under par yesterday was amazing," he said. "Obviously, I was a little bit disappointed this morning to finish bogey-par in yesterday's round.

"But I love to compete; I love to fly out here, to see all these young guys hitting it miles and try to beat them.

"And that's what makes me the happiest guy in the world."

On the Challenge Tour, Clandeboye's Jonny Caldwell closed with a six-under 66 to finish as the best of the Irish in the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

As Portmarnock's Conor Purcell failed to make a birdie in a 76 and slipped to 43rd on four-under, Caldwell mixed six birdies with an eagle two at the third to tie for 35th on six-under.

Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia snatched the title from England's Tom Lewis, finishing birdie-eagle for a 66 and a two-shot win on 19-under as Lewis' 72 left him tied for second with compatriot Joshua Grenville-Wood, South Africa's Wilco Neinaber and Spain's Ivan Cantero.

Niall Kearney was 63rd on level par after a closing 73, with Ruaidhri McGee a shot further back in 65th after a 74.