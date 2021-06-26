Opportunity knocking for Kearney and Power

Niall Kearney plays his second shot on the 9th hole during the second round of The BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Niall Kearney and Seamus Power are looking to cash in on golden opportunities to grab maiden wins on either side of the Atlantic.

Dubliner Kearney birdied the ninth to complete a bogey-free first round 65, then made five birdies in a 68 to take a two-shot lead at halfway in the BMW International Open in Munich.

Some 6,300km away, Power finished birdie-birdie to shoot a three-under 67 in the $7.4 million Travelers Championship and lurk just a shot behind left-hander Bubba Watson.

“I just feel really fresh,” said Kearney (33), who claimed his first career top-10 in last month’s Canary Islands Championship. “I’ve been home the last couple of weeks and I’ve had plenty of time to rest. I had been travelling prior to that quite a bit and it was great just to get home and recharge.

“The course is fantastic and it suits my eye. It’s old-fashioned with avenues and it’s quite tight off the tee and I am really enjoying it.”

Read More

Leading by two shots on 11-under from a chasing pack that includes world No 14 Viktor Hovland and eight-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger, he can become Europe’s latest fairytale winner.

“Yes, it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “This year has been great for me. I am getting lots of starts in really nice tournaments and I have obviously got to try and take the opportunities as well. I got off to a decent start down in Spain in the Canaries, and I’m trying to march on from there, really.”

Pádraig Harrington made two late eagles but missed the two-under cut by a shot after a 71 as Caldwell shot 75 and Paul Dunne 73 to also miss out.

But it was also an excellent day for Power (34), whose three-under 67 at TPC River Highlands left him tied third with Russell Henley and Kevin Kisner on seven-under, just a shot behind three-time Travelers Championship winner Watson.

“I know when I hit a poor shot, I know where it’s coming from for probably the first time in a long time,” said Power, who’s had two top-10s and a top-20 in his last four starts since returning to full practice in March following elbow surgery last year. While a poor finish put paid to his chances of a maiden win in the Palmetto Championship two weeks ago, he feels he’s getting closer.

“Hopefully I will be in a decent spot here on the back nine on Sunday, and let’s see if I can push on,” he said.

Brimming with confidence after Monday qualifying for the second time in six weeks, he sees his improved iron play as key.

“My irons have been very good,” said Power. “Last couple years, even after hitting a good tee-shot, I would put it to 25 feet, and you just don’t make a lot of 25-footers.”

In the KPMG Women’s PGA in Atlanta, Stephanie Meadow shot a flawless, three-under 69 to hover on the three-over cut line as Leona Maguire started seven shots behind Celine Boutier on level-par.

Meanwhile, Paul McBride (68) was seven shots behind Jerome Lando Casanova and Julien Brun on one-under in the Challenge Tour’s Open de Bretagne, with Gavin Moynihan (68) and Cameron Raymond (75) level-par.

BMW International, Sky Sports, 12.30

Travelers C’ship, Sky Sports, 9.0pm

Women’s PGA, Sky Sports, 5.0pm