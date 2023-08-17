Open events a temptation at The Heritage and Mallow

The late great Seve Ballesteros put his heart and soul into the design of The Heritage in Killenard in Co Laois with more than a little help from respected golf course architect Jeff Howes.

It’s the only Ballesteros-designed course in the country, and if you haven’t played this stunning parkland layout, you are in for a real treat.

The Heritage presents a superb challenge for golfers of all handicaps and is just 40 minutes from the M50.

However, time is running out if you want to tee it up during the club’s Open Week from August 19-28.

If you fancy testing your skills – and snapping a selfie with the Seve Ballesteros sculpture outside the clubhouse – ring 057 8642321 or email info@heritageresort.ie for a tee time.

If Co Laois is a little outside your jurisdiction, Mallow Golf Club is accepting entries for two big events at the lovely Co Cork parkland later this month.

There is an Open Mixed Foursomes on Thursday, August 27, followed by the Mallow Golf Club Classic for teams of three (€120 including meal) from August 28-29.

Call Deirdre on 022-21145 or email office@mallowgolfclub.ie for further details on these events at the home of 2019 Amateur Championship winner James Sugrue.

In the PGA Irish Region, Glasson Lakehouse’s Colm Moriarty shot a two-under 70 to win the Irish PGA Pro-Am at Carne as Mullingar’s James Quinlivan led home the winning team.