Open Championship: Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power drawn together for first two rounds

Rory McIlroy in Major-winning company with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose

Pádraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy walk on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England

Rory McIlroy has been drawn with world number three Jon Rahm and English veteran Justin Rose as he bids to end his near nine-year Major drought at The Open.

The Major-winning trio will go out in the afternoon wave at 2:59 pm on Thursday and 9:58 am on Friday with the other five Irish contenders on the opposite side of the draw.

"I think regardless of whether I won or not, I would have come in here confident with the way I've played over the last sort of month and a half," McIlroy said of his thoughts of winning again at Hoylake, where he won in wire to wire fashion in 2014.

"My game feels like it's in good shape, but I think seeing the way I played last week and being able to control my ball in pretty difficult conditions, and I feel good about that coming into this week."

Playing down the importance of that win nine years ago, he added: "Over the past nine years a lot has happened in my life and I've played a lot of golf tournaments.

"But yeah, there's a few things that I remember, and it's nice to get back on to the golf course and sort of refamiliarise myself with it.

"It's in superb condition. It's basically how I remember it. It's a very strategic golf course off the tee. It's very, very well bunkered and you sort of have to -- that's I think the biggest challenge of this golf course, is avoiding those pot bunkers off the tee.

"Just getting really comfortable with the clubs you're hitting off certain tees and whether you challenge the bunkers or not or lay back, it's a very strategic golf course, which I like. You really have to think your way around it."

Laytown and Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire gets the Irish challenge underway with Japan's Rikuya Hoshino and former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel a 7:08 am on Thursday with Darren Clarke alongside Victor Perez and Thomas Pieters at 7:41 am.

Offaly's Shane Lowry likes his early-late draw alongside Rickie Fowler and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who was second to McIlroy in the Scottish Open on Sunday.

Hoping to string four rounds together for the first time this season, Lowry said: "I feel like I'm haven't really put four rounds together at all this year. Kind of finishing decent most weeks but nothing to write home about.

"This would be a nice week just to string four together for the first time this year."

As for his draw, he said: "I like early-late. I like getting out there. I don't like seeing what the scoring is going to be like. I just like getting out there and getting after it.

"It's nice to be playing with Rickie and Bob. Rickie is playing pretty well and Bob seems to be playing pretty well too. Hopefully we can all play well and feed off each other."

Séamus Power also has a good draw alongside two-time Open champion Pádraig Harrington and in-form LIV Golf star Talor Gooch at 9:14 am.

Harrington is being tipped as a possible contender to become the oldest major winner and he's simply trying to get his head in the right place and see where his golf leaves him.

"I don't care (who the favourite is)," he said. "No interest, honestly. I just couldn't care less. The only person I'm thinking about is me. It doesn't matter whether I can or can't win it.

"The only person I'm thinking about is how I can get my game in shape, play my game and try and get the best out of me. I ain't interested in anybody else."

The Open, Royal Liverpool

Selected tee times

7:08 (12:09) Rikuya Hoshino (JPN), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Alex Maguire (A, IRL)

7:41 (12:42) Darren Clarke (NIR), Victor Perez (FRA), Thomas Pieters (BEL)

9:03 (14:04) Jordan Spieth (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Day (ENG)

9:14 (14:15) Padraig Harrington (IRL), Seamus Power (IRL), Talor Gooch (USA)

9:36 (14:37) Patrick Cantlay (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

9:47(14:48) Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Adam Scott (AUS)

9:58 (14:59) Cameron Smith (AUS), Xander Schauffele (USA), Wyndham Clark (USA)

10:09 (15:10) Shane Lowry (IRL), Rickie Fowler (USA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

10:20 (15:21) Cameron Young (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR), Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

14:48 (9:47) Viktor Hovland (NOR), Tony Finau (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

14:59 (9:58) Rory McIlroy (NIR), Jon Rahm (ESP), Justin Rose (ENG)

15:10 (10:09) Collin Morikawa (USA), Max Homa (USA), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)

15:21 (10:20) Phil Mickelson (USA), Nick Taylor (CAN), Adam Schenk (USA).

