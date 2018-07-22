Open Championship final day LIVE: Rory McIlroy right in contention in dramatic Carnoustie battle
The Claret Jug is up for grabs today and a lot of players are in the mix going into the final day of drama at Carnoustie. Rory McIlroy tees off at -4 alongside Matt Kuchar at 2.05pm with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari out 20 minutes later. Follow all the action here.
Online Editors
