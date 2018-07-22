Open Championship final day LIVE: Can Rory McIlroy or Tiger Woods make a fourth round charge for glory?

Independent.ie

The Claret Jug is up for grabs today and a lot of players are in the mix going into the final day of drama at Carnoustie. Rory McIlroy tees off at -4 alongside Matt Kuchar at 2.05pm with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari out 20 minutes later. Follow all the action here.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/golf/open-championship-final-day-live-can-rory-mcilroy-or-tiger-woods-make-a-fourth-round-charge-for-glory-37142190.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37142189.ece/6f5bd/AUTOCROP/h342/Open.jpg