Sport Golf

Saturday 21 July 2018

Open Championship Day Three: McIlroy looks to continue charge while Woods and Spieth surge up leaderboard

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the British Open
Rory McIlroy is in contention at the British Open

Day three of the Open Championship gets underway at Carnoustie this morning, as Rory McIlroy aims to end his major drought. Click the leaderboard option to see who is leading the charge, or the news button to get live updates throughout the day. McIlroy is in the third last pairing at 3.40pm with Xander Schauffele

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport