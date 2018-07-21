Open Championship Day Three: McIlroy looks to continue charge while Woods and Spieth surge up leaderboard

Day three of the Open Championship gets underway at Carnoustie this morning, as Rory McIlroy aims to end his major drought. Click the leaderboard option to see who is leading the charge, or the news button to get live updates throughout the day. McIlroy is in the third last pairing at 3.40pm with Xander Schauffele

