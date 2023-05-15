Only a brave punter would bet against Jon Rahm for PGA Championship title

The PGA Championship has often been tagged as the lesser of the four Major championships, but even a cursory look at the last 10 winners blows that theory out of the water.

Since Jason Dufner – struggling for form and a non-runner this week – won at Oak Hill in 2013, Jimmy Walker is the only one-time Major winner on the list of recent PGA champions.

On paper, this week's championship looks like a contest to see who can finish ahead of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the world's top two.

Even with Rory McIlroy (2012 and 2014), Sunday's AT&T Byron Nelson winner Jason Day (2015), defending champion Justin Thomas (2017 and 2022), four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka (2019 and 2020), two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa (2020) and six-time Major champion and Masters runner-up Phil Mickelson (2005 and 2021) in the field, Rahm and Scheffler look a class apart.

ESPN golf analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange can't choose between Scheffler and Masters champion Rahm, who has won seven times since finishing 11 strokes behind Thomas at Southern Hills 12 months ago.

But they agree that the Big Two have separated themselves, with the current Masters champion arguably a nose ahead.

"I think what Jon Rahm has done the last six to eight months is absolutely amazing," North said. "Both these guys are terrific players and fun to watch play. I enjoy watching both of them a lot.

"You know what, I don't know who's the best, but if they're playing with each other, you'd probably want to go out and pay attention. It'll be fun to watch."

Strange, who, like North, won two US Opens, backs up his theory with numbers.

"They're first and second in so many categories, alternating back and forth, strokes gained, strokes gained off the tee, into the green, approach shots, scoring first and second – they're first and second in damn near every category," Strange said. "Then when you look at wins, there's four (for Rahm) and two (Scheffler), and top-fives are equal, and top-10s are equal.

"Who's best? Whoever shoots the lowest score that day. How do you split hairs when they're both so doggone good and both separated themselves from the rest of the field at this point in time."

With question marks over McIlroy's form given his Master's performance and a sloppily tied 47th finish in the Wells Fargo Championship, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, or Max Homa may be the men to step up.

But Strange sees Rahm at another level, even to Scheffler.

"Yes, I do, because first of all, the eye test shows you that, and then you look at the stats, that shows you that," said Strange, who successfully defended the US Open at Oak Hill in 1989. "Wins show you that.

"With all due respect to Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm to me when he started on the tear earlier this year, I thought to myself, you know, he's a guy that could be one of the few guys in the history of this game that could win eight or nine tournaments in a year. Why is that? The last guy to do that is Tiger Woods, and I believe the guy to do that before him was Vijay.

"The reason I say that is because he has the physical strength. When he came in Butler Cabin after the first day of the Masters, and I've been around Jon a lot but never able to sit down there and watch how – just look at how big this guy is. He's a mountain of a man. He's so strong.

"How can he win eight or nine tournaments a year? He physically has the strength. He mentally has the focus and the intensity to last through that 12-month period and to stay on top of his game.

"Then he's got the talent. He's got the length off the tee. He's got the talent. When he gets on a stretch putting, he's tough to beat.

"So why do you say Scottie couldn't do that? Scottie could do that. I just think Jon has a bit more intensity to hang in to do that over the course of 10 to 12 months."

That said, Rahm is the man of the moment, and Strange won't dare predict what he might achieve.

"Well, it's impossible to predict how many majors he would win," he said. "There's certainly huge potential for a guy like that. Again, I like to think of his intensity. He doesn't look like he's going to win some and back off and get comfortable. He looks like he's got an inner drive to do the best he can over a 20-year career.

"The Masters, he looked dominant. Strength showed its face in so many different ways, and to me, it showed it particularly when the weather got really cold and nasty on Friday and Saturday.

"His strength and his ability to hit the golf ball showed well during some of those difficult times. He played well during that time."

The US PGA has become more of a US Open test since it moved to May in 2019 and given Rahm's form, his Masters exhibition and his 2021 US Open win, only a brave punter would bet against him this week.