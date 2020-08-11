O'Neill sets Irish Boys pace at Thurles

Malahide's Gavin O'Neill birdied two of his last three holes to open with a three-under 69 and take a one-stroke lead in the Irish Boys Championship at Thurles.

The Dubliner (16) bogeyed the second but birdied the fourth, 10th and 16th before rattling in a 25 footer from just off the green at the last to lead from Belvoir Park's Luke Kelly.

"On the first few holes I hit a few bad drives and made a few scrappy pars there," said O'Neill, who is looking to make the winner's enclosure after finishing runner-up in the Leinster U-16 Close and the Connacht U-16 Boys Open last year.

"I've been close before," he said. "It's been a good start so let's see what we can do for the next two days.

"I got it together on the back nine, hit more fairways, hit more greens, produced better wedge play, and holed some putts as well."

Leading scores (Par 72): 69 G O'Neill (Malahide); 70 L Kelly (Belvoir Park); 71 R Fives (Faithlegg), C Flavin (Youghal), D Hogg (Belvoir Park), S Murphy (Portumna), D Mulligan (L'town & B'town); 72 R Milne (Faithlegg), Z Collins (Muskerry), G Rochford (Bray), L Curran (Westmanstown), D Keating (Seapoint), M O'Sullivan (Ballyneety).

Irish Independent