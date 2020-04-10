On This Day: April 10, 2011 - How Rory McIlroy's Masters dream turned into a nightmare

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. On April 10, 2011, Rory McIlroy held a four-shot lead entering the final round of the Masters - but suffered a horrendous meltdown at Augusta. Here is how it was recorded in the Irish Independent.

Nightmare for stunned McIlroy

By Karl MacGinty

Rory McIlroy was exposed to the full horror of what can happen on US Masters Sunday at Augusta National as his hopes of donning the Green Jacket were crushed in three brutal holes. Chilling memories of Greg Norman’s calamitous collapse at the 1996 Masters came flooding back as overnight leader McIlroy imploded on holes 10, 11 and 12, dropping six shots in a gut-wrenching stretch of misfortune and missed putts.

Yet the image of the unfortunate 21- year-old leaning on his driver in near despair as his tee shot at 13 flew left into Rae’s Creek will live with Irish golf fans for a long time. Frankly, it was heartrending. Norman was a grown man with two Major championships on the CV when his world collapsed at Augusta.

One wonders with some trepidation how much of a toll yesterday’s ugly demise will take on McIlroy’s morale.

"Here, drink some water," caddie JP Fitzgerald gently urged, and his soothing words as they walked up the fairway clearly had some effect as McIlroy dropped out of the water to rescue par at this wonderful par-five.

Strictly speaking, McIlroy’s problems really began before he reached Amen Corner, but that is where his Masters dream most definitely ended. Despite a nervous front nine of one over-par 37, the Holywood youngster was still one shot ahead of the field as he addressed his ball on the 10th tee. What happened next could have been borrowed from the pages of a Stephen King horror story.

The trouble started when McIlroy pulled his towering tee shot left of the fairway, which dog-legs left and down to the green. His ball cannoned off a pine tree and flew left at a 90-degree angle into the gap between two cabins named for the Peek and Berckmans families.

Nearly 100 yards from the fairway and barely 150 yards from the tee, McIlroy had no choice but to wedge out sideways from between the two cabins. His ball came to rest close to the fringe of the right side of the fairway and he forced his third shot left of the green, into the trees at the foot of a steep bank.

His wedge then struck a branch and fell short of the putting surface, leaving McIlroy to chip and two-putt for a nightmarish seven. To his credit, McIlroy recovered his composure well enough to find the green in two at the 11th, at 505 yards the most intimidating hole on the course.

Yet further misery awaited him as he misread the seven-foot putt for a morale boosting birdie and then lipped out on the right side with the three-footer for par. The demons then stalked McIlroy all the way to the 12th green. He found the putting surface at the daunting par three Golden Bell by hitting a superlative nine-iron to 10 feet but then took four putts to get down.

Graeme McDowell, who had followed his young friend down the fairways and into a four-stroke lead on 12-under on Saturday, expressed the feeling of Irish golf when he tweeted at this point: "Thinking of turning the TV off. This just got ugly."

There was precious little sympathy from McIlroy’s stablemate at International Sports Management Lee Westwood after he had signed for a closing two-under-par 70, which left himwell off the winning pace on five-under.

"When Rory gets under pressure he has a pull-hook in the bag," said Westwood, offering a cold piece of analysis that only partly explained McIlroy’s demise. The youngster’s putting and the difficulty he appears to have accurately reading greens is his greatest problem.

McIlroy hadn’t registered a single three-putt during the opening three rounds of this tournament as the sublime quality of his golf helped him make playing Augusta National almost look like a walk in the park.

They dubbed him ‘Tiger-Lite’ on TV at the start of Masters week but, over an unforgettable weekend at Augusta National, McIlroy in those early rounds looked like a real heavyweight. Yet it became abundantly clear early yesterday afternoon that he was going to need every ounce of his resolve and courage to hold off a rampaging Tiger Woods and the rest of the chasing pack as McIlroy made a nervy start and tension caused him to pull a series of early putts.

After a superb opening shot, McIlroy hit his approach long to the fringe but needed three to get down for bogey .Poor judgment placed him in danger of dropping a further shot at the long second, where his overly ambitious attempt to escape from a fairway bunker clattered off the lip and came to rest barely 80 yards down the fairway.

Though he got up and down deftly from a greenside bunker to save par there, McIlroy’s overnight lead vanished, with South African Charl Schwartzel drawing level with him on 11-under after he had chipped in for birdie at the first and holed a 130-yard pitch for eagle at three.

For the first time in Masters history, there had been no Americans in the top five entering the final round. However, Woods would soon put that right, leaping into contention as he played the front nine in five-under-par 31, an eagle at eight sparking roars as loud as any Tiger has heard on a golf course since his fall from grace.

Over the 12 months since his return from perdition at the 2010 Masters, the only familiar feature Tiger seemed able to bring with him to Sunday afternoon at golf tournaments was his trademark red shirt.

Yet for 11 holes yesterday, Woods appeared as if he might be back to Major-winning form. Sure, he three-putted for bogey at four after opening with two birdies in the first three holes, but after birdies at six and seven were followed by that eagle at eight and a fighting par at nine, courtesy of a sweet 10-foot putt, one wondered had Tiger found some of that old magic with his putter.

Yet another three-putt bogey at 12 would take its toll on his momentum, as would his failure to make birdie from mid-fairway at 13 with just a seven-iron in hand and a shocking miss from four feet for eagle at 15. A closing-round 67 saw Tiger come up four strokes short as Schwartzel fought it out with Australian Adam Scott for victory in one of the most enthralling and wide-open final days at the Masters for many years.

If Schwartzel’s progress faltered momentarily with a three-putt bogey at four, the 26-year-old South African appeared totally unfazed. He played with trademark calm and composure,finally loping ahead of Scott with a barnstorming flock of birdies at holes 15, 16, 17 and 18 to complete the lowest round of the day, 66, and finish two strokes clear at the top.

Scott missed a 30-foot putt for birdie at the last with that ridiculously large broom-handle of his and, after a closing 67, had to share second place on 12-under with fellow countryman Jason Day (23), who completed his first Masters with a 68, courtesy of a delightful birdie-birdie finish.

McIlroy, who three-putted for another bogey six at 15, limped home to an 80 to claim an unwanted place in the record books with Ken Venturi by posting the highest final round by the 54-hole leader on the final day at the Masters.

Ironically, like McIlroy, Venturi also surrendered a four-stroke lead in 1956 as Jack Burke swept to victory. The young Irishman, who finished in a tie for 15th, dreamed of making history at Augusta National but certainly not in this way.

Online Editors