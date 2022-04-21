Olivia Mehaffey two off top as Meghan MacLaren shoots 67 to lead Australian Women's Classic

Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey sits two shot off the lead on the opening day of the Australian Women's Classic at Bonville Golf Resort. The Ulster golfer shot a three-under 69 to sit joint fifth behind England's Meghan MacLaren.

McLaren holds a one-shot lead over Carmen Alonso, Stephanie Bunque and Amandeep Drall, with Alice Hewson of England and German Franziska Friedrich alongside Mehaffey.

MacLaren, a two-time winner of the Women's New South Wales Open, carded five birdies in a bogey-free round.

The 27-year-old's four at the par-five 18th sent her clear of the field.