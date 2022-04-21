| 12.4°C Dublin

Olivia Mehaffey two off top as Meghan MacLaren shoots 67 to lead Australian Women's Classic

Olivia Mehaffey. Picture: Getty Images Expand

Close

Olivia Mehaffey. Picture: Getty Images

Olivia Mehaffey. Picture: Getty Images

Olivia Mehaffey. Picture: Getty Images

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey sits two shot off the lead on the opening day of the Australian Women's Classic at Bonville Golf Resort. The Ulster golfer shot a three-under 69 to sit joint fifth behind England's Meghan MacLaren.

McLaren holds a one-shot lead over Carmen Alonso, Stephanie Bunque and Amandeep Drall, with Alice Hewson of England and German Franziska Friedrich alongside Mehaffey. 

MacLaren, a two-time winner of the Women's New South Wales Open, carded five birdies in a bogey-free round.

The 27-year-old's four at the par-five 18th sent her clear of the field.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Top Videos

Privacy