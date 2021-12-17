Olivia Mehaffey shows mental strength to remain on track for LET card

Olivia Mehaffey showed her mental strength and recovered from a mid-round wobble to remain in the hunt for her Ladies European Tour card at the Q-School in Spain.

Despite dropping four shots in a three-hole spell around the turn, the Co Down star (24) made six birdies in a one-under 70 on the North Course in the second round of the five-round marathon to remain tied for third on three-under par.

The former Curtis Cup star (24) made three birdies in her first six holes to move into the lead, then bogeyed the eighth and ninth and double-bogeyed the 10th to fall back to one-under before playing her last eight holes in two-under.

“I lost my concentration of a little bit and it affected my confidence for a few holes,” Mehaffey said after a day that reminded her of links golf at Royal County Down. “But I got back into the process after that.

“I’ve been working a lot on my mental game for the past six weeks with a mental coach at home that I used to use, Mark Elliott and it’s been very good for me.

“Before when that happened, I might have let it get to me but I’m pleased I was able to get back on track and focus on the tees and greens.”

She’s tied for third with Moroccan amateur Ines Laklalech in the race to finish in the top 20 and ties after five rounds.

The top 65 and ties after four rounds will make the 72-hole cut but Clandeboye’s Victoria Craig has work to do after a seven-over 78 on the North Course left her three shots outside the mark, tied 87th on 10-over.

Two-time LET winner MacLaren (27) made five birdies and two bogeys in a three-under 68 on the North to take the lead as overnight pacesetter, France’s Yvie Chauchepra crashed to 71st on 12-over after an 85 on the South Course.