Olivia Mehaffey remains on track at Ladies European Tour Q-School

Olivia Mehaffey credited keeping things "light" for her success as she fired a three-under 70 to move up to second with a round to go in the pre-qualifier for the Ladies European Tour Q-School in Spain.

Playing as a tribute to her father Philip, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer, the Tandragee star (24) is just three strokes behind Sweden's Lisa Pettersson on six-under at La Manga.

Mehaffey is bidding to finish inside the top 75 and ties who will progress to next week's five-round final stage battle to make the top 20 and ties who will win LET cards.

"I have been hitting a lot of greens the past few days, and I finally putted a little bit better today and got off to a fast start," said the two-time Curtis Cup star, who birdied the first, eagled the par-five fourth, then birdied the ninth at the South Course to turn in four-under 33.

The former world amateur No 3, who also has some status for 2022 on the LPGA’s second tier Symetra Tour, got to five-under with another birdie at the 13th.

While she double-bogeyed the 15th, she was pleased with her attitude as she parred her last three holes in breezy conditions.

"I struggled a little bit coming in, but I managed to keep it together," she said. "It has been windy the past three days, which reminds me of home, and it was nice to have the sun on our backs.

"I'm enjoying playing both courses and having a good time with my caddie, so I'm trying to keep it light out there."

Clandeboye's Victoria Craig (24) shot a seven-over 78 on the North Course to slip to tied 86th on 12-over and two shots outside the crucial top 75 and ties.

Leader Pettersson (26) carded a two-under 69 on the North Course to lead on nine-under-par.