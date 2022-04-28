Olivia Mehaffey five shots off the pace in the Women's NSW Open in the Ladies' European Tour

Olivia Mehaffey opened with a one-over 73 to lie five shots off the pace in the Women's NSW Open in the Ladies' European Tour.

The Banbridge native (24) followed a birdie four at the ninth with bogeys at the 11th and 13th to share 26th place behind Sweden's Maja Stark and India's Amandeep Drall at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club.

She lies 48th in the Race to the Costa del Sol after finishing tied 11th in last week's Australian Women's Classic Bonville.

Stark (22) finished second at Bonville and tops the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol.

"I was a bit wide off the tee, so I was in the woods quite a lot, but I didn't get bogeys when I was there," said the 2017 PING Junior Solheim Cup player.

"It was fine, and my putting was pretty good, and I hit some good irons. It was pretty steady other than the driver being everywhere.

"I felt the pins were pretty easy because they weren't close to the edges so you could go for almost everything. I thought that was better than playing defensively. The greens are nice, I like that they're firm and pretty quick too.

"Last week, I made some stupid mistakes on the back nine. I am back for more. It is my plan to make up for it this week."

It was a similar round for Drall, who teed off in the afternoon groups, as she also rolled in six birdies and two bogeys.

"The weather was nice; the course is playing not too bad," said Drall. "The fairways are pretty decent with the rains we have had and some of the greens are firm and pretty quick, but I think I managed well, so I'm quite happy about that.

"I sank two long putts which were more than 30 feet, the rest were within 12 feet, so in that way, my ball striking was pretty consistent. I think the most important part was off the tee with my driver, I was pretty consistent, and I kept the ball in play in the fairways.

"I would it probably does suit me because I like playing tighter tree-lined courses. It is pretty flat, so you have to keep hitting it straight. I think I can do that and manage that and I'm looking forward to the next three days."

Defending champion Julia Engström sits in a share of seventh place on two-under-par alongside Australian amateur Sarah Hammett, Dutch golfer Romy Meekers and Germany's Carolin Kauffman in €210,000 event.