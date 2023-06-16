Olivia Mehaffey fires a sensational 64 at the German Masters

Olivia Mehaffey put her two-year struggles behind her and opened with a scintillating eight-under 64 to grab a first round lead at the Amundi German Masters.

The former Curtis Cup star (25) made 10 birdies at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See near Berlin to lead by a shot from 16-year-old Indian amateur Avani Prashanth.

She took a break from tour life midway through last season to work on her mental health and heal following the death of her father Philip in December 2021.

“It’s been a struggle for me,” she said. “I’ve had my battles the last couple of years and I’ve got a really good team around me. It’s been really nice working with them, we have been battling to make less bogeys and make less doubles. It’s fun when you have a round like that.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 16th June

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire made four birdies in a three-under 69 to lie just three shots behind Americans Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Cheyenne Knight at the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan.

The Cavan star was tied 14th in the clubhouse with Stephanie Meadow tied 21st after making three birdies in a two-under 70.

At the Challenge Tour’s Kaskáda Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic, Paul Dunne and Stuart Grehan posted one-under 70s to share 33rd place, six shots behind Italy’s Lorenzo Scalise.