Olivia Mehaffey drops down Q-School leaderboard in Spain after third round 74 but remains on track for LET card

Olivia Mehaffey slipped four shots behind England’s Meghan MacLaren but remained on track to win her Ladies European Tour card at the Q-School Final Qualifier in Spain.

Tied for third overnight, the Co Down star (24) made two bogeys and a birdie in a one-over 74 in the third round on the South Course at La Manga Resort to slip to tied ninth on two-under par.

She’s still three strokes inside the top 20 and ties who will be awarded LET cards after Monday’s fifth round.

But Clandeboye’s Victoria Craig looks set to miss the 72-hole cut for the top 65 and ties on Sunday after a nine-over 82 on the South Course left her tied 120th on 19-over.

MacLaren (27), whose mother Mary is a member of the Irish Senior women’s team, carded a level par 73 to lead by one stroke on six-under from Sweden’s Linn Grant and France’s Manon Gidali.

“It wasn’t as windy today, so I think it played a touch easier – maybe not according to my score – but it felt a bit more comfortable out there,” MacLaren said.

“I hit a lot of good iron shots today and I was in control of the golf ball, I wasn’t quite as confident on the greens as I have been but it’s not a bad place to be.”

Grant (22), who earned her LPGA card at the Q-Series less than a week ago, shot a three-under 68 on the North Course to share second with Gildali, who shot a level par 73 on the South.

“It was steady out there today, I was bogey-free which is always nice, and it was just steady golf,” said the Swede, who was a former team mate of Mehaffey’s at Arizona State. “There were a few putts that weren’t rolling in but apart from that, a good day.

“I think the South Course is the tougher one. Before the second round, I hadn’t played it but now I have that experience and I will concentrate on fairways and greens like usual and we will see what happens tomorrow.”

The top 20 and ties after five round will win Category 11 membership.

Players finishing from 21 to 50th and ties will be eligible for LET Membership in Category 15 with Category 18 membership for those who make the 72-hole cut.

Those who miss the cut will be ranked in Category 18 in order of finish.